Charlotte voters approved the building of a new town garage on Tuesday — as well as the $1.5 million bond vote to partially pay for it.
The two ballot measures, to approve building a new town garage, and to authorize $1.5 million in debt, were both OK’d by more than 700 votes. The first article was passed with 1,168 for and 327 against, while the second article was approved with 1,173 for and 306 against.
The town has been in a hurry this year to build a new garage after the old, 100-year-old building on Church Hill Road was destroyed in a late-night fire in December, taking with it all the snowplows used to clear 80 miles of Charlotte roads.
Junior Lewis, the town’s road commissioner, has been in the position for 23 years. He is contracted with the town for use of his building and equipment.
“It wasn’t a fun winter,” Lewis said.
Town officials, who have solicited multiple designs to get as close an estimate as they can, project the total cost of the garage to be roughly $3 million. With the $1.5 million in debt — be it a bond or bank note — the remaining balance of the cost would be “paid from funds offset by the federal ARPA grant and from accumulated reserves totaling $500,000 within the town’s highway fund and highway capital fund,” according to town officials.
The town will now have to bid out for a company to build the facility and will then estimate a schedule for the buildout.
With the new debt, a property valued at $500,000 would pay an additional $72 in taxes in the first year, which would then decrease each year over the life of the 20-year loan to approximately $42.
The garage will be built on the former flea market site on Route 7 on the southeastern-most portion of Burns Woods, a 54-acre town-owned property between Route 7 and Greenbush Road.
The building is being planned to be “fossil fuel free,” meaning it will be heated without propane or oil, and will also be “solar ready,” although the installation of solar panels will be a separate project from the building’s construction.
But what is still unclear is how long Lewis will remain the road commissioner. He is one of just three road commissioners that the town has had in more than 80 years, selectboard member Matt Krasnow said.
“We’d like to keep our present situation as long as we can with Junior, or somebody like him,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “I think that’s possible for quite a few years.”
But if not, Faulkner said, the town would be “forced into a municipal road commission.”
“The selectboard is doing our best to try and avoid that if we can, and the reason simply is it’s extremely expensive,” he said. “Understand we have no equipment. If we go municipal the bond” would be “about $5 million.”
Lewis has been mum on if he plans to retire anytime soon.
“If we do need to go municipal, down the line, this is going to be an enormous cost for the town — this is staff, and this is equipment — and we will already at least have this infrastructure in place,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “We hope we don’t have to — we’re getting a great return on having an elected road commissioner, in terms of what we get and what we spend, we’re getting a good deal. But if we do have to go municipal, then at least we’re going to have a very critical aspect of that already in place. It might be 20 years from now.”
