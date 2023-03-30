In the heat of the cannabis controversy in Charlotte, the planning commission held its first public hearing for draft cannabis land use regulations March 23 that are expected to make decisions surrounding cannabis applications a much smoother process.
“We’ve spent a fair amount of time as a planning commission going through and doing the due diligence to figure out where we thought things should be to try to make cannabis business operation that can happen in Charlotte equal with other businesses to keep everything fair to everybody,” commission chair Charlie Pughe said.
In conjunction with the town’s planning and zoning staff, the commission has spent nearly four months drafting regulations. In addition to legal guidance, town planner Larry Lewack said in January that he also sought counsel from colleagues and other towns’ regulations regarding cannabis.
The town’s current land use regulations are silent on the topic so the group had to start from scratch in drafting the new zoning bylaws.
“The goal of this was to make it so that somebody that was coming before the (development review board) for a permit for their cannabis operation would understand what they needed to meet in the end to be successful in the operation and understand everything ahead,” Pughe said at the meeting.
The first section of the drafted regulations, which are available on the town’s website, shows where cannabis cultivations would be allowed and under what sort of review cannabis operations would need to undergo.
According to the draft, in the commercial/industrial district, the listed permitted cannabis uses are cannabis cultivation, indoor tier 1, 2 and 3 only — 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 square feet of plant canopy, respectively; cannabis manufacturing, 10,000 to 20,000 square feet; cannabis testing, 10,000 to 20,000 square feet; and cannabis wholesale.
These listed cannabis uses would be allowed to open with only administrative approval and without conditional use approval by the developmental review board.
“Listed cannabis uses are consistent with the purpose statement for this district, and similar in function to other permitted uses there (e.g. Warehouse, Light Industry),” read the regulations. “Several types of cannabis business can locate in this district without a public review and board approval.”
In turn, the drafts require conditional use review and approval for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in the rural district. The listed allowed uses are cannabis cultivation, indoor tier 1, 2 and 3 only; cannabis cultivation, outdoor tier 1 only; cannabis manufacturing as adaptive reuse only.
“While listed uses may be found compatible with residential and other uses in the Rural District, each would require a public hearing and Board approval to earn a permit. The process allows public input & limits on operations per conditions,” reads the regulations.
Allowed uses for adaptive reuse of an existing structure that are also required to go through conditional use approval are cannabis cultivation, indoor, tier 1, 2 and 3 only; cannabis testing, 10,000 to 20,000 square feet; and cannabis manufacturing.
The draft rules also note that small outdoor, tier 1 cultivations are exempt from permitting process per Act 158, the state’s cannabis control statute.
In addition, businesses are subject to a series of additional review standards that monitor buffer zones and performance standards that include odor control, outdoor lighting, fencing, screening, security plans and water capacity and supply.
Multiple residents showed overwhelming support for the commission’s efforts at the hearing, most citing issues they have with the lack of control given to municipalities by the state.
“It’s become very apparent to me that the state’s (Cannabis Control Board) main function is to support growers and pave the way for them to have as easy a time as possible in their experience,” Jen Banbury said. “Yet it really in my mind comes at the cost of residents and that’s why to me it’s so important that the town gets involved. It also strikes me that the state is trying very hard to dictate extremely narrowly, what the town can do.”
Peter Johnson, another resident, said “I think what’s critical to remember and understand is that cannabis cultivation is not (agriculture), it’s a business and should be treated as such ... and should follow all of the performance standards that any commercial business in town is required to do.”
Cannabis grower and owner of Red Clover Canopies, John Stern disagreed with many of the sentiments offered by residents, specifically calling the “200-foot buffer from the cultivator operator’s property line” that is proposed in the regulations an “excessive regulation. I think this is a highly emotional issue for several people. I also think that perpetuating challenges for the growth of cannabis stands in the way of the social and benefit and cultural benefits that we stand to achieve by supporting cannabis in Charlotte,” he said.
“I would not have placed my business (in Charlotte) had Charlotte not initially invited us in and gave us direction that cannabis is regulated as agriculture,” said Stern. “Once I made the investment, Charlotte flipped on the complaints of fear mongers. This is not acceptable in the least.”
Planning commission members anticipate their drafts rules will be changed and finalized at the April 20 meeting before being brought before the selectboard for possible adoption.
“I expect we’ll be submitting the revised draft to the town attorney for review at the same time as we message it over to the selectboard,” Lewack said. “Counsel may suggest further changes to the selectboard for their consideration.”
