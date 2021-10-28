The Charlotte zoning board of adjustment is dead.
On Monday, Oct. 25, the Charlotte Selectboard picked up where it left off at the previous week’s meeting and voted to move to a development review board.
The decision was the culmination of six and half months of examination and discussion about whether such a change would be good for the town.
At this week’s meeting, four of five selectboard members decided it was. Frank Tenney voted against the motion.
Tenney argued the decision was being made too quickly, residents should have voted on the issue and the board hasn’t discussed how the change will affect the town’s zoning and planning staff.
Board member Lewis Mudge said discussions with town attorneys convinced him the selectboard had authority to make the switch.
“We’ve been elected by our townspeople to this position, and for instances like this, to make these decisions,” Mudge said. “I do think this is a moment now for the selectboard to take a decision and elections have consequences.”
He said Town Meeting Day is an opportunity for voters to demonstrate whether they are pleased or displeased with the selectboard’s decision.
“To abdicate every time to a town vote on these thorny issues is going to begin to question the relevance of a selectboard,” Mudge said.
Board member Matt Krasnow said he felt the board had done a thorough job of researching the change and including the community in the process. After lots of local news coverage, he said, “I’d be shocked if someone didn’t know that this issue was happening in town.”
Although there’s no better democracy than direct democracy, the issue of changing to a development review board is an administrative issue, Krasnow said. Just as ordinances, policies and personnel issues are administrative decisions decided by a selectboard, he thinks this is why state statute gives selectboards the authority to make this change.
Board member Louis McCarren agreed that the decision is administrative. The board is taking two functions that have been handled by the planning commission — site review and subdivision approval — and having the newly created development review board handle those responsibilities.
The creation of the development review board will take effect Dec. 15, chair Jim Faulkner said. Any applications that come in between now and then will be considered after the change.
This will give the board at least six weeks to thoroughly vet members of the new board, he said.
In other business
On a different note, but similar vein, town planner Larry Lewack came to the board seeing approval from the board to apply for a $21,000 state grant, with a town match of 20 percent or $4,200, to hire a planning consultant.
Lewack said the consultant would work on four things: determining what kind of development town residents think is best for Charlotte’s east and west villages; studying natural barriers to more growth in the villages — specifically water and septic capacity; examining what land use regulations conflict with goals in the town plan; and proposing changes to land use regulations that are inhibiting the town plan or development objectives.
If Charlotte decides to apply, Lewack said, these questions fit well within the purpose of the grant program because of major conflicts between what the town’s land use regulations and the town plan say is allowed or not allowed in these districts.
