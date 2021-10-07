The Charlotte Tractor Parade will go on at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 10, in East Charlotte for the 21st time, but in an abbreviated version.
Carrie Spear, originator of the parade, said there won’t be any vendors or children’s games. “There’s virtually no parking,” Spear said. The event was founded, and this year returns to, primarily being about the town demonstrating its appreciation of farmers. Spear said she hopes to get back to its traditional spectacle and size next year by having it become more of a townwide effort.
