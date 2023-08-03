Residents seeking to move to a town manager form of government in Charlotte are forging ahead even after learning that state statute requires a town manager to also be the town’s road commissioner — an elected position that has been held by resident Hugh Lewis Jr. for more than 25 years.
Resident and former Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn first raised the issue in a report he was hired to compile outlining the pros and cons of switching from a town administrator to town manager. The news has forced petitioners to reexamine how they plan to move forward.
According to Charlotte Rep. Chea Waters Evans, to keep the road commissioner an elected position, a town charter would have to be created.
“In Vermont, we have what’s called Dillon’s Rule, which basically means that every town’s power over their own governance is granted to them by the state,” she said.
To keep an elected road commissioner, the town “would need to create a charter specifically for the town that lays out what our particular process is for choosing a road commissioner.”
Lane Morrison, a resident and member of the group spearheading the petition, explained that they in no way want to jeopardize Lewis’ role within the town. In addition to holding the title of road commissioner, Lewis also supplies all the snowplows and other equipment used to maintain Charlotte’s roads.
With no retirement in sight, Lewis told The Citizen he has no opinion one way or another over the decision to switch to a town manager form of government.
“I’ve always gotten along good with any selectmen. I’m sure I’ll be able to get along fine with whoever her or she is next,” he said.
Petitioners have instead decided to revise their original petition for a town manager to include the request for a new charter for the town.
“Junior Lewis is the most popular person in Charlotte, he always gets the most votes,” Morrison said. “We have a revised petition that’s been carefully prepared that requests a town manager and a charter for the town to allow the position of road commissioner to be elected.”
The Catch 22 is to ensure that the 220 people who signed the original petition will sign the new one, but the petition only needs 180 signatures to force a vote.
“We have a letter prepared to go out plus the new petition,” Morrison said. “For those that we have emails, we’re going to use electronic means and ask them to mail back a paper copy. Those who don’t have emails, we’re going to do snail mail, and we’re going to have an enclosed envelope. We’re hoping to get those back in the next 10 days or so.”
To be adopted, a charter or a charter amendment must be voted by Australian ballot, which would then need to be approved by the Legislature.
“My committee in the Statehouse is government operations and military affairs, and we have jurisdiction over charter changes,” Evans said. “We do them on a regular basis. A lot of time is spent on these. Sometimes they’re really quick and easy and sometimes they’re kind of long and complicated.”
“We could craft the bill ahead of time before the session starts, and then when the session starts in January it would come in front of my committee,” she said.
Once approved by the House, it would then move to the Senate for approval, but Evans said the timeframe remains relatively uncertain.
“I obviously have no control over the Senate committee. They might have a million other things they’re trying to do too,” she said.
Since the town is currently conducting interviews with town administrator candidates, the selectboard has decided it will take an official stance on the issue at its Aug.14 meeting. Regardless, petitioners have notified the selectboard that they plan to drop the petition the day after the meeting, should all the votes come in on time.
“The town may have hired a person for the town administrator but with this petition out there, the candidate knows there’s a possibility that job could become a town manager,” Morrison said.
Since the beginning, the selectboard has been open with its disfavor for how the topic arose with the ad-hoc group of petitioners and members have fiercely fought to keep control of the situation.
“The selectboard is opposed to it, they’re going to vote on the 14th whether they support it or not. We expect they’re going to say no and then hopefully we will be prepared to release our petition the next day,” Morrison said.
