Charlotte voters will decide on Tuesday whether the town will build a new town garage, and whether the town can borrow $1.5 million to pay for it.
During Charlotte’s special town meeting on Aug. 9, voters will be asked to authorize debt to the tune of $1.5 million — be it via a bond or a bank note — to finance the design and construction of a new town garage.
The town has been in a hurry to build a new town garage after the 100-year-old building on Church Hill Road was destroyed in a late-night fire in December, taking with it all the snowplows used to clear 80 miles of Charlotte roads.
Officials have estimated the total cost of the garage to be roughly $3 million. The balance of the cost, if the bond vote is approved, would be “paid from funds offset by the federal ARPA grant and from accumulated reserves totaling $500,000 within the town’s highway fund and highway capital fund,” according to town officials.
If the debt is approved, a property valued at $500,000 would pay an additional $72 taxes in the first year, which would then decrease each year over the life of the 20-year loan to approximately $42.
The town plans on building the new garage at the former flea market site on Route 7 on the southeastern-most portion of Burns Woods, a 54-acre town-owned property between Route 7 and Greenbush Road.
“Four other town-owned and four privately-owned parcels were also considered — none of these parcels are as well situated or configured as the ‘flea market parcel’ for the proposed Town Garage,” officials said.
The building is being planned to be “fossil fuel free,” meaning it will be heated without propane or oil, and will also be “solar ready,” although the installation of solar panels will be a separate project from the building’s construction.
Early voting has already begun and will run through Aug. 9. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
