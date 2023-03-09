After a contentious budget season, Charlotte’s $2.9 million town budget failed by just 35 votes, 493 to 458, forcing the selectboard back to the drawing board.
“We’re concerned about the direction of our budget, we’ve got to keep these families in town. They’ve been living here for generations,” chair of the selectboard Jim Faulkner said at the informational meeting on Monday.
Juggling with inflation-related employee benefit increases and the town garage debt services, members emphasized that the largest cost driver was a necessary overall pay increase for town employees.
“We hired an expert, Gallagher and Flynn, to do a market analysis for us to see where we stood in terms of what we’re paying our employees,” Faulkner said. “The goal was to get to the market rate which we did. We were way behind the eight ball so that brought us up to a market rate.”
“Our most valuable asset is our employees, we need to pay them competitively,” said board member Louise McCarren. “Even though this is jolting to the eye, I think it’s incredibly important to the town that we recruit and retain really good employees.”
Residents expressed their overwhelming disapproval of not holding town meeting in person this year and it showed. Of the 3,329 registered voters in Charlotte, only 29 percent voted.
Peter Richardson said at the Feb.1 selectboard meeting, “What you’re doing in an Australian ballot is you’re forcing a conclusion on thoughtful people to vote it down.” While this may seem to be a way to increase voter turnout, “there are others who won’t participate because there is no way to affect the conclusion,” he said.
Even though the selectboard had already managed to shave off nearly $160,000 from its originally adopted $3 million budget, dozens of residents still aired grievances in the weeks before the annual meeting. For some, the concern over rising taxes due to increased spending and a townwide reappraisal could have been remedied by letting “people be involved with looking at the budget in a (in-person) town meeting,” Brown Adsit said at the meeting.
Voters did, however, approve the $965,806 Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services budget 513 to 440 along with the $324,356 library budget. That vote was 491 to 461.
Faulkner said that the selectboard is looking at this budget defeat in a positive way.
“The voters have spoken, and they want a lower budget,” he said. “So, our job is to make an affordable budget.”
“We’ll come up with a revised budget. It’ll take a couple of weeks to do that. And then we’ll have to warn it and that takes 30 days,” he continued.
Assuming that everything goes as planned, the earliest time for a town revote will be near the end of April.
Selectboard, school budget, town officers
In the contested two-year selectboard seat race Kelly Devine got 508 votes over opponent Patrice Machavern’s 336 votes.
Incumbent Lewis Mudge garnered 731 votes in an uncontested race for reelection of a three-year term.
“Thank you Charlotters for having the faith and trust in me to elect me to serve on your Selectboard,” said Devine. “I plan to work hard to understand the issues at hand, gather your input as to how the town can move forward, and communicate regularly about town governance issues.”
Devine, currently vice chair of the planning commission, said, “The biggest challenge facing our town is the need for sound fiscal policy. Right now we are facing building a town garage, a town budget with double-digit increases, creating a new town-run fire and rescue service — all while we are both reappraising property and managing the transition of our longtime town administrator. Each of these issues has a fiscal component. How they are managed will impact our property taxes.”
Meghan Siket won a three-year term as Champlain Valley school director.
The $96,119,804 school budget was also approved 3,084 to 1,673 along with a bond for $395,000 for the purchasing of three new buses.
Other elected town officers include Hugh Lewis Junior for a one year term as road commissioner — a position he has held for 24 years — Charlie Russell for a one-year term as town moderator, Mary Mead for a one-year term as delinquent tax collector, Matt Krasnow for a three-year term as trustee of public funds and Lindsay Smith for a five-year term as library trustee.
