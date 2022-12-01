Charlotte’s town administrator, Dean Bloch, is retiring.
He made the announcement in a letter to the selectboard on Nov. 2.
Bloch, a resident of Jericho, has worked for the town of Charlotte in a variety of roles for over two decades. In his most recent role as town administrator, he worked alongside the selectboard to make important decisions regarding the town.
He began work in Charlotte in 1999 as a town planner, and later became selectboard assistant.
Bloch declined to comment to the newspaper about his past years with the town or his future, but in his letter of resignation he announced he will retire at the end of October 2023.
“It has been a pleasure and privilege to work for the Town of Charlotte for 23 years,” he wrote. “In providing this notice, my intention is to do what is best for the town to ensure a smooth transition.”
Members of the selectboard expressed dismay about Bloch’s departure on a number of occasions following the resignation.
“I can say nothing but good things about Dean,” said Charlotte selectboard chair Jim Faulkner. “He has been really helpful and knowledgeable and he’s a very hard worker.”
With nearly 11 months to find a town administrator, Faulkner said the town has already started preliminary discussions for hiring, and is reaching out to service providers that can aid in the search process.
While Charlotte operates with a town administrator, several other neighboring towns use a town-manager model of governing. While an administrator works under supervision and direction from the selectboard, a town manager has more authority and acts as a liaison between town staff and the selectboard.
According to Faulkner, there has been no formal discussion about whether the town will look into switching to a town manager model, and it would require a slew of research before considering the change.
Faulkner again emphasized Bloch’s skill and experience. “It will be a challenge to replace him,” he said.
