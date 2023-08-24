At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Charlotte Selectboard set the official tax rate this year at a slightly lower rate than what residents were expecting on Town Meeting Day.
With a $2.7 million voter-approved municipal budget, the municipal tax rate is 18 cents, down from 24 cents last year. The education tax rate for Charlotte came in at $1.09 for homesteads and $1.17 for non-homesteads.
Combined, a Charlotte resident with a $500,000 home will pay $6,350 in property taxes.
The grandlist — the total sum of taxable property — this year also went over the $1 billion threshold.
“The tax rate went down, but the grand list went up,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “The reality of it is it’s not like all of a sudden you’re saving money.”
Resident concern came last week after town clerk Mary Mead presented a year-to-date update for fiscal year 2023 showing the town overspent by $106,741 and dissolved its reserve fund balance.
“When we’re setting the tax rate, we typically like to have reserved in our fund balance 5 to 8 percent of the coming year’s budgeted expenses,” she said at last week’s meeting. She said the town should have between $275,000 to $325,000 in its fund balance.
“But the bottom line is when we go to set the tax rate, we’re going to have to add money to bring that fund balance up,” she said.
After such a contentious budget season — the first budget failed on Town Meeting Day — residents raised alarm over where exactly the spending went wrong.
“There’s a lot of concern here,” Rosemary Zezulinski said. “That’s why the budget failed the first time. People thought they were saving and then to find out this reserve fund was brought way down, it’s interesting.”
But Mead said Tuesday that the town had received a long-awaited $88,000 paving grant that the town can use for fiscal year 2023 as long as it comes in before Aug. 31.
“We are in a good place now. We are not in a deficit,” she said. “When we set the tax rate, we’re just using the budget that was voted on to set that tax rate, there is no addition.”
“The grant is booked as a deferred liability,” she said.
If it comes in before the August deadline, it can be considered revenue.
“We aren’t always able to budget grants as revenue for the year that they actually come in,” she said.
Faulkner said he received a slew of concerned resident feedback last week, but the board had no authority to change the budget at this point.
“Mary saved the day today at about 4 p.m,” Faulker said, adding that a previously passed budget cannot be amended.
“Clearly, the taxpayer has spoken. We have to use what was voted on, no more, no less,” he said.
