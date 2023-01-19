Following another budget work session that took place at the Jan. 11 selectboard meeting, it looks as if Charlotte residents can expect to see a projected budget this year of around $3,085,239 — a nearly $470,000 increase from last year.
In addition to the municipal budget, voters will also be asked to approve a library budget of $324,356 — a $40,000 increase from last year — and a fire and rescue budget of $965,806 — a $75,000 increase from last year.
There is debate over whether these articles will be combined into one article or three separate votes should the board decide to return to an in-person floor vote at town meeting this year. In a meeting memo, town administrator Dean Bloch wrote that “there are valid reasons for these separate articles, namely: the selectboard doesn’t have managerial oversight over Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue or the library and when the budget was voted by Australian ballot, the separate articles made sense from the perspective of allowing voters to more explicitly approve the budgets for the different services.”
The current projected tax rate is $0.2416 with all three budgets.
Traffic calming
Along with the jump in the budget, town officials are looking to spend $75,000 to solve issues on the roads.
Residents can expect to see a nearly $20,000 increase in the budget for more police enforcement in town, paired with a $25,000 allocation for traffic calming.
Lack of enforcement has been a hot topic issue among residents and town officials this year, mostly about excessive speeding in town. Currently, Charlotte contracts with the Vermont State Police for law enforcement, but troopers are only called to Charlotte when there’s a call for service and do not routinely patrol.
Over the past year, enforcement with state police cost the town nearly $30,000 with a minuscule revenue stream for ticket payments. Like many of his neighbors, board member Lewis Mudge questioned, “Where have they been?”
As a solution, the board has been in negotiations with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department about increasing patrols intown, but this option doesn’t come without a hefty price tag.
“The idea that we’ve tried forever to get some enforcement, looks like we might have solved that problem,” said selectboard chair Jim Faulkner. “The Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department seems pretty excited about coming down here and they are less expensive than the state police. It’s exciting because we may have found a way to get some enforcement.”
Faulkner went on to explain that the main problem with the state police is that they have “bigger fish to fry” than patrolling Charlotte for speeders, but with the data the selectboard has received, it seems sheriff’s department has higher ticketing numbers and more experience with town deals similar to Charlotte.
The board is considering an increase to 15 hours of patrol time a week at $65 an hour — compared to the state police rate of $78.60 an hour — but with the increase in hours, the town’s police budget might increase to nearly $50,700. The department will also not charge the town for travel expenses.
In addition to patrolling, Faulkner explained that the town will also have access to a speed cart that could be available to monitor speeders every day.
The town will receive 70 percent of the ticket that is paid, which in turn, can bring revenue sources up.
“The revenue portion is a little tricky,” said Faulkner, “because we know we get 70 percent, but it really depends on how many tickets.”
The current revenue line on the budget sits at $1,300 but Bloch explained that it could be as much as $10,000.
“It’s no magic here but we will have some money to knock (the expense number) down,” said Faulkner.
Recently, a number of Charlotte residents have demanded action to address excessive speeding in the town. On top of the increased police enforcement budget, residents should expect to see a $25,000 investment in traffic calming measures.
That would cover the cost of six solar-powered radar signs with a memory to record actual speed numbers that are set to be placed along different roads in Charlotte.
Board members stressed that although these numbers have not yet been finalized, they are a relatively accurate indication of what residents could see once the budget is adopted in the coming weeks.
Negotiations with police agencies and the purchase of the radar signs require approval from the selectboard before enforcement can begin.
