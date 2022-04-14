The Charlotte selectboard Monday voted to facilitate a conversation between two groups over an issue that has loomed for decades — noise complaints emanating from the Laberge Shooting Range.
The private, open-air shooting range located on a 287-acre family farm on Lime Kiln Road has existed since 1950, part of a large parcel of land owned by Laberge and Sons, Inc. It has a controversial, decades-long judicial history, both with the state of Vermont as well as concerned neighbors.
The range has been victorious in lawsuits, but dozens of neighbors in Charlotte say they are still affected by the noise.
A motion put forth by selectboard Chair Jim Faulkner authorized him and selectboard member Louise McCarren to “facilitate a neighborhood conversation.”
“There’s been some conversations between both parties. (But) I think the conversation would improve if Louise and I kind of helped manage that conversation,” Faulkner said. “All we’re trying to do is try to solve a problem here. We have no interest in taking sides, but there may be some opportunity to do some attenuation.”
Owners of the range could not be reached for comment.
The most recent court appeal against the range was in 2015, when neighbors of the range formed the Firing Range Neighborhood Group and filed a request with the District 4 Environmental Commission to determine whether or not the firing range is a development that should come under Act 250 jurisdiction.
The Vermont Supreme Court eventually ruled in August 2018 that the range was not subject to Act 250 jurisdiction and therefore could continue to operate without state regulation.
Neighbors have taken the Laberges to court over various environmental and noise-related concerns as far back as 1994. Victories had been handed to both sides as the appeals process made its way to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Most selectboard members welcomed the move.
While the board would have no real authority over the range, members would only attempt to oversee a resolution among both sides and “to have an informal conversation outside of the legal frameworks and see if there can be sound attenuation agreements that people can agree to informally,” selectboard member Matthew Krasnow said.
“I don’t know what the town has to lose,” he added.
But selectboard member Lewis Mudge expressed concerns about officially authorizing a conversation with a motion.
While he was not necessarily against having the conversation, he said he was concerned that an official authorization might “imply that we’re on a side of the group that has proposed us to initiate this conversation.”
“I am worried that making a motion and imparting a sort of official selectboard decision to create a committee bestows upon it a gravitas that just doesn’t exist,” Mudge said. “This case is kind of famous in Vermont. I would be hesitant if the selectboard wades into it and creates false expectations. My worry is what this signifies.”
Nonetheless, the board voted to approve the motion. It is unclear when the meeting will take place — or if anything will come of it.
“The law is simply not on the side of people who oppose the firing range, but we need to see what we can do,” McCarren said.
