During final interviews for a town administrator in Charlotte, four members of the selectboard have officially voted against the idea of moving to a town manager form of government — a looming conversation since a resident-led petition drive in March.
Although their vote does nothing to change the viability of the petition, the decision of the selectboard not to endorse the petition comes at no shock to those pushing for the change.
“There were no surprises at the meeting last night,” Lane Morrison, a resident advocating for the transition, said.
Although petitioners say they aren’t looking to dismantle the selectboard’s power, some board members have said the petition felt “uncooperative” from the start, especially since it came at a time when the selectboard was attempting to pass a budget.
“Why take the route of the petition while we were in the midst of dealing with that significant challenge rather than coming to the selectboard before going forward with the petition?” board member Kelly Devine asked in May.
Other selectboard members were unhappy about the way residents have gone about promoting the petition. Instead of relying on guidance from the selectboard, residents have rallied their cause on social media and by word of mouth.
“I think this is a good discussion about going to a town manager or not,” member Louise McCarren said in April. “But I am very unhappy with the way it has been brought forth.”
Although petitioners have had enough votes to force a town-wide vote since March, at the request of the selectboard the group agreed to hold off so the board could gather information through a series of meetings, the hiring of a consultant and by seeking legal advice. Members would then take a vote to support the petition or not.
On Monday night, board members Louise McCarren, Jim Faulkner, Frank Tenney and Lewis Mudge all voted to not hold a vote on the town manager question. Devine was not present at the meeting.
“I think this was a great initiative by this group,” Mudge said. “I look forward to seeing how it plays out and I’ve learned a lot, but right now, due to some unknown factors and things we just don’t know yet about how this process would unfold, I am not in favor of moving forward with a town manager.”
Just weeks ago, the group was forced to revise its original petition after learning that state statute requires a town manager to also be the town’s road commissioner — an elected position that has been held by resident Hugh Lewis Jr. for more than 25 years.
Morrison told the selectboard Monday night that they have successfully gathered 170 signatures and plan to drop the new petition to the town clerk on Monday. Per state stature, with the creation of a charter, the town must hold a vote by Australian ballot at town meeting in March.
If approved, the charter would then need to move to the Legislature for approval — a process that Charlotte Rep. Chea Waters Evans said may not take as much time as previously thought.
“The best example I can come up with is Charlotte’s previous town charter,” she said at Monday’s meeting. “It was introduced to the House on March 29, 2016, and it was signed by the governor on May 17, 2016.”
Although the selectboard is required to warn multiple hearings prior to the town meeting vote, Morrison said the group is planning to develop its own marketing plans to educate the public.
“We, the committee, are going to develop a communication plan,” he said. “Over the next several months, they must have hearings and they could make some technical changes to our petition. But then our committee plans to have a couple of sessions where we invite the public to hear our side of it. We’re going to figure out in a couple of weeks how we want to market our position.”
Candidates being interviewed for the town administrator position are aware that Charlotte might switch to a town manager, and the selectboard reassured petitioners and residents that it will work with the candidate to ensure a smooth transition.
“The good stuff is that this committee has been pretty flexible,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “They could have dropped this three months ago. You got seven months to do all due diligence to see if there’s something that really will work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.