The Charlotte Selectboard opted for caution in setting the tax rate for fiscal year 2022 at 0.2021.
Town property taxes will be just over $202 per $100,000 of property value.
At the selectboard meeting Aug. 9, town clerk Mary Mead recommended a tax rate of 0.1954 because the town did better financially during the past year than expected.
Budget windfalls included a grand list that grew more than town officials predicted a year ago and two unforseen grants totaling more than $250,000.
Mead said the budget surplus could be used to bring down the tax rate by adding $220,000 from the surplus fund budget to the town budget for fiscal year 2022. This keeps the reserve for unexpected expenses at 5 percent of the more than $3.5 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow advocated for more fiscal caution, citing economic uncertainty created by the pandemic. He’d like to keep more than 5 percent of the general fund spending in the surplus fund.
“If that money is not needed, it can be returned next year, but by returning too much I think we could be putting ourselves in an uncomfortable cash flow position,” Krasnow said.
“I totally disagree,” Mead said.
Board members Lewis Mudge, Louise McCarren and Frank Tenney supported Krasnow’s call for fiscal restraint.
Krasnow said the 5 percent of the fund balance was the minimum under the policy the town developed with the auditors in 2015.
“It says, at a minimum, keep 5-15 percent of regular general fund operating revenues,” Krasnow said. In recent years the selectboard has kept the fund balance at 8 percent of the budget.
All four selectboard members who were present for the meeting voted for the 0.2021 tax rate. Board member Jim Faulkner was absent.
Adding Charlotte’s tax rate to the education taxes means that, for those who qualify for the homestead tax rate, their total property tax rate will be 1.743, or $1,743 per $100,000 of property value. The nonresident tax rate will be 1.899, or just over $1,899 per $100,000 of property value.
The 2020-21 total tax rates were 1.74 for homestead taxpayers and 1.90 for non-residential taxpayers — almost the same as last year.
