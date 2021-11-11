When it comes to legislative reapportionment and its possible impact on Charlotte, the selectboard decided to wait and see at its meeting Monday.
The board decided to delay sending a letter to the Legislative Apportionment Board asking that the town not be included in a proposed Senate district in both Chittenden and Addison counties.
Board member Matt Krasnow proposed a letter to advocate that Charlotte remain solely in a district with just Chittenden County towns.
On Monday, the board decided it would be best to wait to send a letter.
Legislative reapportionment occurs every 10 years after the census. The state is constitutionally mandated to make changes to House and Senate districts so that representation remains as equitable as possible.
At Monday’s meeting, Krasnow said it now might be better to wait.
“If they’re still working on this through December and into January, you know, I think it probably behooves the selectboard to wait until they get closer to an actual decision, from my perspective of not wanting to meddle,”
Krasnow said.
Bill Stuono of Charlotte, who has been closely following the redistricting process, said there seems to be strong consensus of the apportionment board favoring smaller districts, ideally of one seat per district with a maximum of two.
“We’re not the only town that’s complaining about that,” Stuono said. “Essex wants its own district, and it has a population to do so.”
Charlotte’s House redistricting will probably only involve “a slight change in a line,” Stuono said.
The legislature will approve the final redistricting maps for both the House and Senate in January.
