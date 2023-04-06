The Charlotte Selectboard officially adopted its retooled $2.7 million budget at a special meeting last week.
After nearly four weeks of budget workshops, the selectboard has knocked more than 5 percent off the $2.9 million budget that was narrowly shot down by 35 votes on Town Meeting Day. The new budget of $2,780,713 represents a decrease of $150,196 in spending, mostly represented by employee benefits and salaries.
The new budget is offset by $1,176,329 raised in property taxes with the remaining $1,604,321 to be raised by non-tax revenues. With this, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.2139, although the official rate will be set in August. This means for every $100,000 of property value, residents can expect to pay somewhere around $213.90.
This will be the second time the selectboard has made adjustments to the budget since February. The first time, members managed to shave off nearly $160,000 from the initial $3 million budget.
Although budget workshops were mostly comprised of residents’ disapproval of the market analysis done by Gallagher, Flynn & Company, which the town hired to look at how salaries for Charlotte’s municipal salaries stacked up against other towns, some residents said that the hefty budget wasn’t a result of employee compensations, but instead represented a deep-rooted problem that the town has had for some time.
“We’re one of the richest, most successful towns in all of Chittenden County. We should have an abundance of riches, but we stifle any attempt of growth in our town. And so, of course, this is the end result,” Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, CEO of Healthy Living Market and Café, said at one of the budget meetings.
“Imagine if we had a doctor’s office, a gas station, housing in the village, all those entities would be paying new taxes. But instead, let’s squeeze our hard-working town staff on salary. This is sad in my opinion,” he said. “Not one bit of talk about how we can change things in our town, add new taxpayers and new taxes.”
In addition to a slew of other cuts, including the senior center, planning and zoning, traffic calming measures, donations and more, members of the selectboard also voted to nix the 2- to 3-percent annual employee salary increase outlined in the town’s Salary Administration Policy.
The board proposed a $20,000 cut from the $233,000 budgeted for health insurance, but members explained that they don’t yet have a specific roadmap outlining where those cost cuts will come from.
The idea of forming a task force made up of town employees, selectboard members and other committee members found support at the meeting and will be discussed at the April 10 selectboard meeting.
“This has been a very instructive process,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “I want to thank everyone who has come out on both sides of this and I think this is the best budget we can now put forward. I was behind the budget before, it failed. I think this is a good budget, I hope it passes.”
The vote is set for May 2.
