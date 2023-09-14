Following a nearly three-month search for a new town administrator, the selectboard has hired Nathaniel Bareham.
The board made an official offer Monday with a starting salary of $80,000.
Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said the offer was “enthusiastically accepted” by Bareham.
“After a collaborative process, the selectboard unanimously decided on who we think is a very exciting candidate,” Faulkner said. “We look forward to Nathaniel working with our outgoing administrator and taking over the reins and moving forward with the town.”
Bareham has a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in public management from the State University of New York, Brockport, along with a master’s degree in environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School.
He spent the last two years working for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as a water safety coordinator as well as the regional health and safety intern with a focus on conservation and open space.
The selectboard, which conducted the final round of interviews, was assisted by a five-person search committee made up of both the selectboard members and residents charged in July with helping to narrow the candidate pool.
“We had a great search committee who really stepped up and helped us go through resumes,” Lewis Mudge, selectboard member and the committee chair, said. “We narrowed it down to three finalists for the final round of interviews. There was unanimous consensus among the selectboard, who did confirm that Bareham is aware of the potential for his position to change to a town manager title after a vote by residents on Town Meeting Day in March.
The conversation to switch to a town manager form of government has been a main topic of discussion in town since March when an ad-hoc resident group spearheaded a petition signed by over 200 residents in favor of the change.
“He is well aware of the dynamics in the town with regard to town administrator, town manager,” Mudge said.
Bareham is expected to start work on or before Oct. 2 with the hope of maximizing training time with Dean Bloch, the outgoing administrator.
“We sought out a candidate who we felt had the background energy and the work ethic to help the town continue on the trajectory it’s on but also help with some potential challenges on the horizon,” Mudge said, including ongoing budget challenges.
Mudge said they wanted someone who would “handle the town manager and town administrator situation with grace,” and let the process unfold and “move forward with whatever decision is taken.”
