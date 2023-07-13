With only two months left to replace Charlotte’s town administrator of more than 10 years, the selectboard has officially formed a committee to help with initial interviews.
Committee members will include selectboard liaisons Lewis Mudge, Kelly Devine and Jim Faulkner along with development review board chair Charlie Russell, assistant town clerk Emily Tupper and resident Moe Harvey.
Dean Block resigned as administrator last November, giving the selectboard until October 2023 to find his replacement.
As of Monday, the job posting — which has been up for less than a month — had received eight applicants. The deadline for applications is July 14.
“We may have a ninth, we still have some days,” Mudge said. “It’s not a huge batch and I think we got some good brains that we could knock these around and pretty quickly we can come up with a small group. I mean, maybe we’ll get a 10th. But I think with the folks that we have right now we could come to a consensus on three people who make it to that next level.”
The committee is expected to conduct first-round interviews through mid-August before finalists are selected. Finalists are anticipated to meet with town staff and officials for half-hour-long meetings followed by a final round of interviews with the selectboard. The hope is to make an official offer by the end of August.
Selectboard members reminded residents that they remain solely responsible for the official hiring.
“The selectboard has all the authority to appoint the next person,” board member Louise McCarren said. “The interview committee, and God bless them for stepping forward, is just to interview people and to make some recommendations to the selectboard.”
It remains uncertain whether the town will even continue with a town administrator form of government in a few months. There is still a petition — with more than 200 signatures — floating around to switch to a town manager form of government.
Instead of filing the petition to force a townwide vote, petitioners, at the urging of selectboard members, agreed to hold off until there is more information about what the change could mean for the town — a conversation that selectboard members said feels like a “gun-to-the-head” situation.
The selectboard decided last month to pay a consultant — resident and former Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn — $2,500 to research the ins and outs of a town manager form of government and how it might differ from how it operates now, with just a town administrator. His findings will be presented at the July 18 selectboard meeting.
While an administrator works under supervision and direction from the selectboard, a town manager has more authority and acts as a liaison between town staff and the board.
Members circulating the petition have agreed they would not release it yet but plan to bring the topic back up in August — in the thick of final candidate interviews — to give the selectboard time to fully digest Krohn’s report.
The current town administrator job posting on the town’s website does specify that the position could change to a town manager after hiring.
“This is an important decision by the way,” said Faulkner, speaking of the interview committee. “So that’s why we’re glad we have a good, experienced group.”
