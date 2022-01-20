After a few weeks of contentious exchanges between the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the town’s selectboard, a recent budget meeting started on a more conciliatory note with selectboard chair Jim Faulkner attempting to correct some of his earlier comments about the department.

“I made some comments that the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was not complying with what we call the memorandum of agreement,” Faulkner said. “I probably was premature in doing that.”

Faulkner said after looking over the agreement, he realized there might have been “some missteps, but that wasn’t the way to handle it.”

Faulker had objected to the fire and rescue making the switch from a volunteer fire department to a primarily paid department without consulting the selectboard. He also alleged at that time this was a breach of town’s agreement with the department.

“That was my responsibility and I take full responsibility. That was my mistake. I really should have never said anything like that,” Faulkner said, adding that anyone who misconstrued his comments to be a reflection upon the quality of service the department delivers is wrong and the department has always delivered good service.

The fire and rescue budget request has gone up this year because it is adding more salaried positions. The cost of the salaries is not so much more than the per diem paid now to fire and rescue volunteers, said Fritz Tegatz, president of the department’s board.

The increase is due to salaried employee benefits.

Currently, the fire and rescue department has four full-time employees. It is seeking to add three more with this year’s budget.

The department is seeking to switch from a volunteer-run department to an almost all-paid department, Faulkner said. He would like the selectboard to have had more input on that switch.

“It’s a scary tax increase. So, the taxpayer is going to be shocked, I think,” Faulkner said.

That tone of reconciliation did not last throughout the meeting.

In its original budget request, the fire and rescue department had asked for more than $1 million. The separate article the selectboard approved to send to voters seeks almost $900,000.

As town clerk and treasurer Mary Mead went through the budget line by line with the selectboard looking for cuts, she objected to several things in the fire and rescue budget, including bunker gear, thermal imaging cameras and things she characterized as unneeded “wishes and desires that change year to year.”

“Back in the olden days,” she said, the department did a good job of getting grants and contributing to its capital reserve fund. “We shouldn’t be having to pay for all these extra things.”

“As usual, the yearly presentation of the clerk/treasurer is not based on any information,” Tegatz said. “The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department uses quite a bit of its special funds to buy capital items. That’s a patently false statement.”

Tegatz said Mead skipped over other departments’ budgets as she went down the budget line items.

“Year after year she decides to badger the fire department,” he said.

Catherine Hughes, a Charlotte resident, said she wanted to know why the Charlotte fire and rescue budget was so much more than those in Shelburne and Hinesburg. She said the department’s budget is almost twice as much as Hinesburg’s.

Faulkner said the selectboard would not address comparisons with other towns at the meeting, noting that the board plans to meet with the fire and rescue department board later.

Hughes said she wished these issues could be resolved before the budget was set.

“There’s a lot to be decided tonight, unfortunately,” board member Frank Tenney said. “We don’t know if their services are equal to the Charlotte’s. To do any kind of comparison, we’d have to do the whole process of looking at everything that’s happening with Charlotte and everything that’s happening with Hinesburg and everything that’s happening with Shelburne. That’s going to be a very long process.”