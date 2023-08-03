Charlotte’s cannabis regulations — which have been over a year in the making — are set to go before the selectboard at a public hearing on Aug. 14.
Because the town already has multiple cultivation sites within its borders, the lack of regulations has caused a slew of confusion regarding how officials can regulate the budding industry and, in some cases, has led to an overreach of officials’ power when it comes to approving new licenses.
Although the selectboard appointed itself the town’s local cannabis control commission last November, members have consistently voiced their disapproval of the state-guided process for cannabis applications and even went so far as to improperly deny the first cannabis license that came before the commission in March, even though the cultivator had received a proper local permit from the town’s zoning administrator.
“This is Kafkaesque and represents everything that’s wrong, in my opinion, with some of the things coming out of Montpelier,” member Lewis Mudge said in March, regarding the lack of control given to local commissions in the process.
Without regulations to guide cannabis cultivation, growers have been at the discretion of the town’s development review board. The new regulations, which have been spearheaded and completed by the planning commission under guidance from town planner Larry Lewack, offer a much clearer and streamlined path toward permitting.
The approved regulations, which are available on the town’s website, show where cannabis cultivations are permitted and what sort of review operations they need to undergo.
State law gives municipalities the authority to regulate cannabis businesses, including the ability to require these enterprises to comply with local ordinances and land use rules, but towns cannot regulate the industry more than they would any other business.
The town’s original draft regulations, which were approved in April by the planning commission, were sent back to the drafting table when the Legislature updated the state’s cannabis rules under House bill 270 to exempt all outdoor grow operations from municipal permitting in the same way it regulates agriculture.
“Once you get (agriculture),” Mudge said in June, shaking his head at the state’s ruling on the agricultural aspect of cannabis. “Smoke it if you got it.”
Under previous law, exemption from municipal permitting was restricted only to small outdoor cultivation projects up to 1,000 square feet of plant canopy or 125 plants.
Not only does one aspect of the bill exempt outdoor cultivation from local zoning, but it also forces the elimination of things like a proposed 200-foot setback from an outdoor cultivator’s property line that was initially suggested in the draft regulations.
Although cultivators in town said the local regulations would place an undue burden on their farms, some residents urged the planning commission to increase the setback to 500 feet.
“I believe in the adage, ‘Good fences make good neighbors,’ and, with cannabis, a fence means distance,” resident Jen Banbury said at the public hearing on March 23. “That’s the main way to protect neighbors from odors and other negative fallout. The state, itself, requires a 500-foot buffer for schools. What about homes with school-aged children? What about residents that act as home schools? I believe that a 500-foot buffer should apply to residences.”
Another resident, Andrew Hale agreed a 200-foot buffer is a good start, but said he’d “prefer to see 500 feet there.”
The current regulations have been warned for the public hearing on Aug. 14.
“The selectboard can choose to submit proposed changes to the voters for ratification if they feel like an issue is of paramount public interest and importance, that it deserves some broader public debate and ultimately a vote by residents for or against,” Lewack said.
“However, the default position now in Vermont for small towns is that the selectboard can simply vote after holding the required public hearing.”
