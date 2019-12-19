After much planning, discussion and suggested changes from legal review, the town of Charlotte has approved two ordinances that will allow the town to allocate some of its extra wastewater capacity to individuals or organizations in West Charlotte Village.
An ordinance governing sewer use and an ordinance governing sewer allocation were passed by the Charlotte Selectboard by a 4-1 vote, with Frank Tenney voting against the motion on Monday, Dec. 16.
The selectboard had considered the ordinances at its Dec. 9 meeting, but the discussion went over its allotted time on the agenda and was held over to this week’s meeting, said Dave Marshall, chair of the West Charlotte Village Wastewater Committee.
In introducing the discussion, Marshall described a process that had started several years ago.
A subcommittee was formed that has met for three years and it “came up with an exhaustive list of options that boiled down to these two documents,” said chair Matt Krasnow. “The selectboard spent a good chunk of the summer and fall going over options and customizing this document with concerns and input. It’s since gone to legal counsel for legal review and come back with some editing suggestions that were accepted by the committee for the most part.”
The final documents for sewer use and sewer allocation were 24 and 19 pages, respectively.
No such thing as a free wastewater connection
Krasnow said there is still some “heavy lifting needed” to come up with a fee schedule.
The Thompson’s Point wastewater system with 170 connections was approved for 20,000 gallons a day, and the West Charlotte wastewater system is approved for 6,500.
Selectboard member Louise McCarren emphasized that the connections to the West Charlotte system will not be free and the town will set the prices so that it compensates both for the capital costs and for the running costs.
Fritz Tegatz made a motion to approve both sewer ordinances, and McCarren seconded it.
Their motion was subsequently amended so the ordinances will go into effect on Jan. 6. This will allow for the eventuality of a petition being raised if there is opposition to the sewer allocation. If 5% of the citizens of Charlotte were to sign a petition, it would require a vote at Town Meeting Day on the issue on March 3, rather than a one-issue vote on another day.
Audience member Robert Mack expressed concerns about adopting the ordinance before there was a fee schedule, but Marshall pointed out, “The ordinance specifically talks about the fact that any cost to tie into the system is to be incurred by the applicant and not by the town. … The town’s exposure for anything moving forward is zero.”
Tenney also expressed concerns about approving the ordinances without a fee schedule, however Krasnow said the process of determining the fee schedule is established in the ordinances.
“I feel comfortable doing it this way because no one can apply until there’s a fee schedule, so there’s no cart before the horse,” said Krasnow.
Keeping fee schedule out of ordinance
Marshall said that most policies don’t have fee schedules “because that flexibility is given to the policy makers, the selectboard. That gives you the flexibility to change it on a monthly, yearly, whatever basis you want, based upon the conditions that change over time with the system.”
Trying to change the fee schedule would be very difficult if it was part of the ordinance, said Tegatz.
Tenney said he’d still like to see an example of a fee schedule.
Planning Commission Chair Peter Joslin, who was also in the audience, said he thought the fee schedule should be separate from the ordinance and that setting the fees would not be difficult.
Joslin said by adopting the wastewater ordinances the town is saying, “It’s important for some of the use of the septic to be available for some development in the town.”
He agreed with Mack that the Charlotte Children’s Center is an asset to the town, but also thinks the Charlotte Family Health Center is important “and there may be others.”
Allowing the selectboard to set the policy about how the fees will be charged is how it’s done in every other town in Vermont, Marshall said. “The biggest policy issue is: Is sharing a public resource - the wastewater disposal capacity that’s not currently being utilized by the town - an important component or an appropriate thing?”
If the town decides it’s not appropriate, then there’s nothing to set a fee schedule on.
Still, Mack said that he felt the public should have a vote on it, but both Marshall and McCarren asserted the town still has the potential for the vote.
“I always told you I’d be very happy to have the vote,” said Marshall. “Unfortunately, the town attorney said, ‘Sorry. You can’t do that.’”
“Ahhhh!” replied Mack. “The town attorney!”