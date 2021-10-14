The Charlotte Selectboard meeting Monday night began with a procedural quirk.
The board approved — again — the resignation of Matt Krasnow as chair and the appointment of Jim Faulkner to step into that role.
Krasnow introduced a motion for the board to reapprove a motion passed two weeks ago, but as two motions this time, even though the town’s attorney said the original single motion was OK.
The catalyst for the reapproval was an email Krasnow said he received from Bill Stuono, a resident of East Charlotte and member of the planning commission, asking for the attorney to look into the earlier motion.
The town’s attorney “gave me a call and let me know that what we did was totally kosher. There’s no guidance in the selectboard’s rules of procedure about what to do with a mid-session resignation, so that we called an audible is totally permissible,” Krasnow said.
The attorney said with any unusual situation, the best thing is to clear up any shadow of a doubt by ratifying any action taken at the next meeting, Krasnow said.
So, this time, instead for passing as one motion, it was split and reconfirmed as two — one approving Krasnow’s abdication and another approving Faulkner’s ascension.
And once again, it passed — er, both passed — with board member Frank Tenney again casting the lone dissenting vote.
At the Sept. 27 meeting, Krasnow had said his family had a new baby due in a couple of weeks and he had increased professional responsibilities.
“I’m feeling like I really don’t have the bandwidth to do the service to the town or the selectboard in leading as the chair of the board,” Krasnow said.
He made a motion, which was approved, for the board to accept his resignation as chair and appoint Faulkner to takeover at midnight on Oct. 10. Therefore, the meeting this Monday, Oct. 11, was Faulkner’s first as chair.
On Sept. 27, Tenney objected to the combination of Krasnow’s resignation and Faulkner’s appointment in one motion, arguing it should be split into two motions.
“I think they should be separate motions,” Tenney said. “At the beginning of every year, after election day, we all come together, and we don’t look toward the chair of the previous year to say who should be the chair of the board.”
On this Monday’s voting on the reaffirmation as two motions, Tenney repeated his nay vote opposing the motion for Krasnow’s resignation. On the second motion to approve Faulkner as chair, Tenney said, “I have no problem with Jim being chair, but I’m not going to change my vote.”
Faulkner’s approval as chair passed with Faulkner abstaining, Tenney voting no and three ayes.
