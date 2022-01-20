On Monday night, Charlotte was minutes past the eleventh hour for the selectboard to send its proposed budget to voters.
Prior to the selectboard meeting chair Jim Faulkner talked about the necessity of agreeing on the budget to meet the printer’s Tuesday morning deadline.
It took more than four and half hours, but the board finally agreed a $2.6 million spending plan that will mean a tax rate of almost 25 cents ($0.2475) or $247.50 per $100,000 in property value — if both the main budget and three separate town meeting articles are approved by voters. This means that a property owner with a home valued at $500,000 would pay $1,237.50 in town taxes.
Without the separate articles, the town property tax rate would be just under 12 cents.
“There is change in the format of the budget this year in that the allocation to Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services was put into a separate article, and the budget for the library was also put into its own article,” town administrator Dean Bloch said.
The selectboard also approved a third article to let voters decide whether to allocate $50,000 for a study into the feasibility of building a Charlotte community center.
The total increase in the tax rate, if the proposed budget and articles pass is almost 3 cents ($0.0277) or 12.6 percent more than the rate from this year.
Although it’s still an increase, it’s much lower than the 30 percent jump predicted in social media posts in recent weeks.
“It’s a unique year,” chair Jim Faulkner said. “We need a town garage. The guys that work there are laying out in the snow trying to change hydraulic lines on the plows.”
The private garage that formerly housed the plows that clean Charlotte roads — four snowplows and other equipment owned by road commissioner Junior Lewis — burned just before Christmas.
The selectboard chose to have the fire and rescue department and the library budgets broken out of the budget and voted separately to give residents input on that spending.
The board plans to let voters make similar spending decisions this way in the future.
Fritz Tegatz, president of the fire and rescue board, said after all the budget debate he supported the final decision.
“I’m in agreement,” Tegatz said. “I might get my ass handed to me when I go to our board meeting.”
“Well, it’s either you or me,” replied Faulkner.
Faulkner is not only the selectboard’s liaison with the fire and rescue department, but he was also a member of the rescue department before being elected to the selectboard.
Nan Mason, treasurer of the library board of trustees, questioned why the library’s budget was broken out from the overall budget and made a separate article.
The only increase in the library budget was the salary increase the board initiated and approved, Mason said.
Article 5 — the library budget — asks for an allocation of just over $283,000. The increase due to salaries is just over $65,000.
Article 3 will ask voters to approve the selectboard’s budget for expenses, minus the three articles, of more than $2.6 million. The three articles bring total spending to more than $3.8 million for a more than $350,000 increase over the total budget for this fiscal year.
Article 4 seeks a fire and rescue department budget of just over $890,000, an increase of more than $108,000 over its $782,000 budget for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.