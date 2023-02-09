At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Charlotte selectboard responded to a slew of resident-led backlash over concern for the town’s adopted 2024 budget and whether to keep town meeting vote by Australian ballot.
From the initial budget adoption, the news of a nearly 16 percent increase in spending paired with a $200 million increase in the estimated grand list of total property values due to a townwide reappraisal had residents wondering about the inevitable increase tax increase. For some residents, the worst part is the lack of an in-person town meeting to discuss the issues.
Although the town meeting vote is set to remain by Australian ballot, the selectboard was able to lower its budget to $2,930,908. In addition, voters will be asked to allocate $965,806 to Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services — a nearly $75,000 increase from last year — and voters will need to approve a $324,356 library budget, a nearly $40,000 increase.
The new total budget of $4,221,070 has an estimated tax rate of $0.228 compared to the previously projected tax rate of $0.242. The budget is offset by non-tax revenues of $1,593,321 which leaves $2,627,749 to be raised by property taxes.
Questions were directed to the selectboard which, according to selectboard chair Jim Faulkner, “received a lot of emails and phone calls about why we aren’t meeting in a town meeting.”
To which selectboard member Lewis Mudge jokingly responded, “I liked the one where they called us dictators, whoever that was.”
After the governor signed H.42, the bill that allowed towns to hold town meeting by Australian ballot for another year, selectboard members unanimously voted to hold the meeting that way to ensure that all Charlotte residents could be included.
“We want to maximize the number of residents who can participate in this decision,” board member Louise McCarren said.
Residents flooded the Feb. 1 meeting both in person and on Zoom to air grievances regarding the decision.
Peter Richardson said, “What you’re doing in an Australian ballot is you’re forcing a conclusion on thoughtful people to vote it down.” While this may seem to be a way to increase voter turnout, “there are others who won’t participate because there is no way to affect the conclusion,” he said.
“I don’t see Covid changing in the next couple of years, people who are vulnerable to getting seriously ill and dying, that’s going to continue,” Patrice Demarco said. “I really don’t want to not have town meeting anymore because of this virus, I miss that opportunity as a town’s person to engage in that kind of conversation about the budget.”
Many residents shared the concern over rising taxes due to the reappraisal saying that the first way to remedy the increase is to “let people be involved with looking at the budget in a town meeting,” said Brown Adsit. “Why do we have to keep the tax rate the same when the appraisal has gone up considerably, why don’t we maybe moderate it a little bit and not whack the taxpayer so hard.”
Although the selectboard has held open public meetings to discuss the town’s budget since August, residents expressed that they still feel ill prepared and uniformed to make an educated vote.
For some, “town meeting was the way the budget got looked at and now we have a reason not to have it in some people’s minds but there’s got to be a way to still have it for those that want to go,” Adsit said.
The board contemplated hybrid meetings and member Matt Krasnow even motioned to delay the votes by three months in order to have town meeting outside, but the board ultimately landed on the decision to remain with an Australian ballot vote.
Town clerk Mary Mead encouraged the selectboard to keep with the decision for the sake of “equity, fairness and safety.”
“We ended up with a budget that was high, we aren’t happy with that at all and we did our best to bring it down,” said Faulkner, “but we are just going to have to do a little bit better.”
By the end of the nearly four-hour meeting, the selectboard managed to shave off nearly $160,000 from its previously adopted $3,093,908 municipal budget.
The board will review the municipal budget and the Champlain Valley School District budget on Monday, Feb. 13, but there can’t be any further changes.
