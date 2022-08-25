Charlotte has gone out to bid for a consultant to help the town transition to a municipally owned fire and rescue department, a prospect that the nonprofit Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue appears to support.
The town this week advertised a request for proposals “to assist with transitioning fire and rescue services currently provided by Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, Inc. (“CVFRS”) to a municipal department reporting to the selectboard.”
Bids are due by Sept. 12.
“We’re looking for someone who is familiar with the industry, who is familiar with what it takes to run a service and someone who will have the capacity to interface with CVFRS,” selectboard member Matt Krasnow said. “I think the biggest lift they’re going to have to do is to learn about CVFRS’ current operations as the town intends to maintain or improve the level of service.”
The selectboard said it intends to select a consultant in late September — specifically at its Sept. 26 meeting. The contract would start immediately and would take between six to 12 months at a cost not to exceed $30,000.
Town officials and selectboard members had been mulling the idea of a municipal department for several months, largely behind closed doors in executive session.
Charlotte fire and rescue has provided emergency response service for Charlotte since 1950. It operates as a nonprofit organization run by a board of directors.
The fire and rescue service currently staffs seven full-time employees but is primarily made up of 20 per diem employees and 16 volunteers. It recently brought in Justin Bliss, a former South Burlington firefighter, as the new chief of the department.
The idea appeared to come as a surprise to the nonprofit’s corporate board, which in a lengthy press release said the discussions “should be happening in open meetings within the town rather than in so-called executive sessions.”
The selectboard set up a special meeting on Aug. 15 with members of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue board to begin the discussions in an open forum.
“Going forward, we’re going to do our very best to have everything in the open, but there are some statutes that require us to go into executive session on some issues,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said at the special meeting. “I heard pretty clear that people would like to know what’s going on and I think that’s important, and we don’t want to do anything behind closed doors.”
Questions were raised during the at times testy meeting about why the selectboard needed to go into executive session. Much of the hour-long meeting was spent trying to enter the session, to the hesitation of board members.
The public-private relationship is currently governed by a memorandum of understanding that was first inked in 2014 and was last updated in 2019. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue board members insisted that the public document was not subject to these laws.
“I want to know why the public is being excluded from this endeavor, you’re just shutting the door saying there’s secrets that need to be had and there’s no basis in statute that substantiates that,” board member Peter Richardson said.
Krasnow told members of the meeting that executive session was necessary “where premature general public knowledge would place the public body or person involved in a substantial disadvantage.”
“There are clauses within the document that, because of the fact that it is an agreement, and there have been possible breaches of that, that the selectboard would like to discuss, that may cross into personnel issues or HIPAA issues ... there are privacy concerns,” Krasnow said
It is unclear what was discussed, but nonetheless, after the brief executive session, tempers seemed to dampen as both sides agreed on transitioning fire and rescue services into the municipality.
“The two most important things are retaining uninterrupted and continuous service for the town and residents, and maximizing retention of what’s really a great staff,” Krasnow said. “Those are the two priorities.”
“We want your help and don’t want to get in the way of progress,” Faulkner said. “We want to make this happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.