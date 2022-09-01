The first phase of updates to Charlotte’s outdated land use regulations have been sent to the selectboard.
The selectboard will ultimately decide which amendments — with or without any changes — to put up for voters in November. The board has set its public hearing for the draft land use regulations for Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:45 p.m. at Charlotte Town Hall, town planner Larry Lewack said.
Since the creation of the Development Review Board last year, the planning commission has set out to complete a major overhaul of its land use regulations, aiming to have voters approve two rounds of changes — one in November and one on March Town Meeting Day.
Planning commissioners spent several months on the first phase, which focused mainly on cleaning up language that was unclear or vague, and added technical updates.
But a “substantial amount of time was invested” in simply updating the towns regulations to reflect or get them in line with state statute, said Charlie Pughe, the chair of the town’s planning commission.
For example, telecom projects and renewable energy projects were still being regulated under town land use laws.
The Legislature has preempted towns from being involved in permitting renewable energy projects, like windmills and solar farms, as well as the regulation and construction of new telecommunications facilities, like wireless towers, and has given exclusive purview over almost all aspects of that process to the state’s Public Utilities Commission.
Conditional use review standards, meanwhile, were brought into alignment with Act 179 so “residents (and board members) may not oppose (or deny) projects solely on the basis of alleged fit (or mismatch) of proposed structure(s) with the ‘character of the area.’”
The town’s rules governing accessory dwelling units — or a separate habitable living unit on a property — are stricter than state laws governing them.
A more complete guide to the first phase of land use regulation updates can be found at bit.ly/3CKYEDw.
“This first part, it’s more cleaning up things and making sure language and everything jives with other requirements we have and cleaning up some language to transition from planning commission to development review board,” Pughe said.
Charlotte last year moved to reconfigure its land regulatory bodies after months of discussion about roadblocks to development. The town has since moved all permitting reviews into a single body, the development review board.
Prior to the change, the planning commission oversaw permits for site plans, subdivisions and boundary adjustments, while the zoning board of adjustment was responsible for deciding on conditional use review applications and variances.
“We were essentially creating an impossible workload for a strictly volunteer board,” Lewack said previously.
The second phase of updates, which the town hopes to complete for a March Town Meeting Day vote, will be more substantive changes to the ways land use regs are written currently for the east and west village,” Pughe said.
“I would say that our second set of updates are more policy driven than what we’ve been the majority of what we’ve done this time,” he added.
