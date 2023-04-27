Charlotte’s planning commission approved its draft cannabis land use regulations Thursday but growers fear what the new guidelines could mean for their businesses.
The decision comes after nearly six months in limbo and a contentious few weeks regarding cannabis cultivation in town. Without regulations to guide cannabis cultivation, growers have been at the discretion of the town’s development review board and the selectboard, which also acts as the town’s local cannabis control commission.
Town planner Larry Lewack said the work on cannabis regulations began almost immediately after the November election and has since been the main topic at every commission meeting.
On March 23, the commission held a public hearing where multiple residents showed overwhelming support for the commission’s efforts, most citing issues with the lack of control given to municipalities by the state while also urging members to take every effort to regulate this growing business.
“We didn’t do everything that the people who have been vocally opposing cultivation wanted us to do nor did we do everything cannabis business owners said that they wanted us to do,” Lewack said. “We steered a middle path.”
The approved regulations, which are available on the town’s website, show where cannabis cultivation would be allowed and under what sort of review cannabis operations would need to undergo.
According to the draft, in the commercial and industrial district, permitted uses with only administrative approval are indoor cannabis cultivation; cannabis manufacturing; cannabis testing; and cannabis wholesale operations. All uses would have to be under 10,000 square feet.
In turn, the regulations require conditional use review and approval for other types of cultivations in that district such as indoor cannabis cultivation, 10,000 to 25,000 square feet; cannabis testing and manufacturing and wholesale, 10,000 to 20,000 square feet; and outdoor cannabis growing.
Allowed uses in the rural district under conditional use approval are indoor cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and testing, but only as adaptive reuses of an pre-existing structures — such as old barns — and outdoor cannabis cultivations larger than 1,000 square feet.
“While listed uses may be found compatible with residential and other uses in the rural district, each would require a public hearing and board approval to earn a permit. The process allows public input and limits on operations,” read the regulations.
The only permitted use within the rural district is outdoor cannabis cultivations up to 1,000 square feet, but only on active farms certified by the state’s Department of Agriculture as meeting the required agricultural practices.
While most residents said they favored the regulations in the rural district, cultivator and owner of Red Clover Canopies, John Stern, disagreed with the town’s stance on the agricultural aspect of the budding market.
“I believe for all tiers, Charlotte should still consider cultivation to be agriculture. These are plants — that is all,” he wrote in an email. “The overreaction to cultivation is, in my opinion, a byproduct of the demonization of cannabis which negatively impacted lives across this nation for far too many years. Charlotte’s resistance is clearly evident in these onerous rules, and to stand against this historical and socially beneficial change is unfortunate and morally questionable.”
Cultivator and owner of Boreas Ventures, Malcolm Greene, expressed similar concerns.
“My business partner and I have run a small organic vegetable farm in Charlotte since 2019,” he wrote in an email. “We grow herbs, vegetables, pollinating flowers, hemp, medicinals and this past year added recreational cannabis as a Vermont social equity licensed cultivator.”
“(Charlotte’s) efforts appear to be more in the way of curtailing state-sanctioned cannabis businesses rather than implementing reasonable regulatory bumpers,” he continued.
The farmers also expressed concern for the proposed buffer zones outlined in the regulations, specifically the required 200-foot setback from cultivator’s property line.
The regulations also leave room for the development review board to require additional setback distances to uses “as deemed appropriate.”
Stern expressed that these regulations specifically target his growing location,“which means I cannot move to a tier 2 (operation),” he said in an email.
“The proposed buffer rule would create hardship and undue burden on growers and would prohibitively restrict activities already approved and licensed by the State of Vermont,” Greene said. “The proposed rule is unrealistic, exclusionary for small farmers and does not meaningfully enhance the quality of life for residents of this rural area.”
Pending any final typographical and legal edits, Lewack said that these regulations will now move to the selectboard for review where members will either decide to adopt them as an interim bylaw or call a special townwide vote for permanent adoption.
“I don’t know how their vote will turn out,” he said. “But I suspect that they’ll take it very seriously. Obviously, the big divide is going to be whether this is urgent enough that they should consider adopting these on an interim basis or whether they think this is the kind of policy decision that should wait for a townwide vote by the residents. That’s their call.”
The cannabis regulations represent only a small portion of the two-phased massive bylaw overhaul the town has set out to complete. The initial phase was voted on and passed during the Nov. 8 election, and now that the cannabis regulations are off the commission’s plate, Lewack said members will now be taking a deep dive into different policies surrounding affordable housing and density in village centers.
