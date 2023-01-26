Charlotte’s emergency management team, Chris Davis and Karina Warshaw, are working to ensure that residents are educated about emergency preparation and coordination when a disaster occurs.
Davis has been a volunteer with Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service for almost 40 years, and back in the 1980s, the emergency management director role fell on the shoulders of the acting fire chief, a position he held for most of his time on the squad.
“When the state started talking about having emergency plans for the town, we did our best back then, that would have been the ‘80s and early ‘90s,” he said. “We had a plan and we used to have it in all the fire trucks, a lists of phone numbers, but it was still so very informal.”
Davis recalled that it wasn’t until the ice storm of 1998 and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that the state became serious about its emergency preparedness.
“You saw a real push to make sure that every town that could possibly do it had an emergency plan, had an emergency manager, and the county regional planning groups got involved in being part of emergency planning,” he said.
The real honor, he said, came when he was selected along with eight other people from all over the state to recreate the template that’s currently being used by all towns as a fill-in-the-blank emergency management plan, better known as a local emergency management plan, or LPE. “I was honored to be part of the group that helped create that because we were trying to make sure it was easy to do and even a really small town that maybe only had three selectmen and a town clerk could do it,” he said.
Davis’ current position as the emergency management director is appointed by the selectboard on a one-year term.
“We’re very fortunate in our town to have selectboards over the last 10 years that have been very willing to get involved with supporting the idea of being prepared,” he said.
While Davis had many people to thank for the support, he recognized that none of this would be possible without the emergency management coordinator, Karina Warshaw, who first became involved in 2021.
This position works hand-in-hand with the emergency management director, attending both regular meetings to discuss next steps for the town’s emergency preparedness and training sessions to keep the Charlotte Selectboard updated.
“I love to help in whatever capacity I can. Particularly as my interest relates to emergency management, I was a volunteer firefighter, EMT and CPR instructor in the town of Bedford, N.Y., for many years. When I moved to New York City, I became a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams),” wrote Warshaw in an email. “My husband and I started a GO-Bag company a number of years ago. The impetus for starting this company was that we saw a need for an easy, ready-to-go way to help people get prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.”
At the January selectboard meeting, chair Jim Faulkner expressed his thanks to the emergency management team that spearheaded efforts during the December storm.
“We had Chris and Karina take the lead on that for us. They were a huge help,” he said. “It was really cold, people lost power, and people needed to get warm. It was really an excellent job. (Davis) worked nearly 24/7 to figure out the power issues, generators, warming center, you name it.”
Davis said that nearly 300 homes in Charlotte were left without power during this year’s Christmas storm with some households going three days without electricity. The emergency management team, along with Faulkner and town administrator Dean Bloch and volunteers, were able to open the senior center as a warming center from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.
“Karina and I and the selectboard had been super busy, and it has been super helpful to have the participation of the senior center staff and volunteers to help us to be able to put this in action so quickly from just a concept a year or so ago to actually opening a warming center,” Davis said.
Several residents used the warming shelter, including a couple that came on Christmas from Middlebury to charge their phones and get warm, he added.
Both Warshaw and Davis encouraged Charlotte residents to sign up for VT-ALERT, which is used by the state and local responders to notify the public of emergency situations and stay up to date on the town’s website with the emergency preparedness guide that the team is consistently updating. The guide can be found at bit.ly/3H6R9XY.
“We feel we’re just at the beginning of it but I want to also stress that we have really great support from town staff and from the selectboard,” said Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.