The Charlotte selectboard convened as the town’s cannabis control commission for the first time on Feb. 13 after receiving their first cannabis license application since the selectboard voted itself to be the control commission in November.
On Feb. 1, the town received a referral from the state’s Cannabis Control Board regarding a mixed cultivator tier 1 license from Vermont Cultivars LLC which has already received state approval with a condition that the town’s cannabis control commission indicate approval. Although municipality authority over applications is limited, members of the control commission expressed their frustration with how much information is kept from the commission once the application is received.
“I find it strange that it’s confidential, the person’s name and contact information,” said commission member Lewis Mudge. “It’s abnormal.”
“I want to join in on that, that is totally unacceptable,” said member Louise McCaren. “All it does is create angst.”
When a completed application for any type of cannabis establishment license is received, the Cannabis Control Board will send a report to the local control commission of the town where the establishment plans to operate. The report includes the name and principles of the cannabis establishment along with a series of “yes” or “no” questions but other information like name of the applicant, contact information and location is redacted.
Nellie Marvel, the outreach and education manager for the Cannabis Control Board, explained that a town’s decision to have a local control commission does not in any way expand the town’s authority to regulate cannabis establishments. It only creates a specific regulatory body that looks over applications and evaluates them for the same three criteria that fall to any municipality to regulate: zoning, public nuisance and signage.
“Those are the three areas that any municipality including those that have local control commissions have the authority to regulate,” she said. “When a town opts to create a local control commission that essentially means that creates one more permit that an applicant needs to have in place before they can begin operations. So, they have their license through the Cannabis Control Board and then they also have their local permit through the local control commission.”
“It’s the first application and you want to come into the town and grow pot, that’s fine but we should at least know the name and the contact details,” said Mudge.
Marvel explained that the reason that the state’s control board gives such limited information is for the grower’s confidentiality and privacy purposes. “For instance, a lot of our cultivators have expressed concerns to us, rightly so. There have been instances in other states where their addresses get published, and then come September when their crop is flowering and about ready for harvest people have seen their crops stolen before they’ve had a chance to actually harvest and reap the benefits of their labor,” she said.
At the meeting, Mudge was vocal about the “quote-unquote … security reasons” and expressed concern for ensuring that nearby potential neighbors are made aware of an incoming cannabis cultivation site. Town administrator Dean Bloch said neighbors would be notified during the permitting process which, because Charlotte does not yet officially have land use regulations that reflect the cannabis market, requires applicants to first go before the development review board to gain conditional use approval. However, the planning commission is currently in the works of crafting brand new cannabis regulations that they are hoping to present to the selectboard in the coming months.
“What we’re trying to do is create these fairly clear standards about what kinds of cannabis businesses can operate in what parts of town and what are the specific standards that we would apply,” said the town planner Larry Lewack. “So, when we do get an application before the town’s development review board, we have something to look at and to base our decision on because, right now, we’re essentially making it up.”
The decision regarding the Vermont Cultivars LLC application was postponed because members claimed the “report” sent to Bloch from the state was not included in the selectboard meeting packet that is given prior to each meeting. Bloch told the commission he could print out the one-page notification for review prior to the meeting ending but after much discussion, members opted to nix the item until the next selectboard meeting on March 13.
“It seems like everyone has an opinion, so why don’t we just postpone this and put it on a different agenda,” said selectboard chair and commission member Jim Faulkner. “Maybe the best thing for us to do is get that information, process it and then have another meeting on it.”
“I’m just trying to look at the rules here that were given to us,” responded member Frank Tenney.
“I think Frank is correct,” said Mudge “Even if it is a one liner, sorry. We should get a report or bar notification.”
Bloch explained that at the time of the meeting, Vermont Cultivars LLC had been in contact with the town’s zoning administrator Keith Oborne to get up to speed on local permitting. Oborne did not respond for comment after multiple attempts, but Lewack explained that “(Oborne) has determined that because a medical cannabis grow was previously permitted at that same site by a prior zoning administrator in Charlotte, he is treating that as a permitted use and will be permitting this new operator shortly. Following issuance of that permit, he will notify the selectboard of that fact. They will do their own review and then decide about granting a local license, acting as the local cannabis control commission.”
Because of this “grandfathered” use on that site, it’s a simpler process than conditional use review before the development review board. All three of the other cannabis cultivations that are up for state license renewals this year will have to undergo conditional use review before they can proceed for their local license review. The first of the three, Boreas Ventures LLC, has a sketch plan review before the development review board on Feb. 22 after the Citizen goes to press and neighbors have already elicited their support for the project.
An email signed by ten neighboring residents sent to the development review board prior to the hearing states: “We believe that the town of Charlotte should be welcoming this new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs, and not creating ill-conceived restrictions and policies that will make it difficult for these businesses to exist and thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.