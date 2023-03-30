Charlotte’s local cannabis control commission Monday walked back an earlier decision when it improperly denied a cannabis application with some members going so far as to deny that a vote at a previous meeting had even happened, an assertion contradicted by a video recording of the meeting.
The cannabis application from Vermont Cultivars LLC was denied at the March 13 selectboard meeting in defiance of state guidance, with members objecting to former town zoning administrator Keith Oborne’s issuance of the local permit for the growing operation.
The commission approved the application this week on a 3-2 vote.
Now, commission member and selectboard vice chair Frank Tenney is claiming that the motion to approve the application was never seconded and no vote was taken.
“It didn’t get seconded, so it got tabled,” he said at Monday’s meeting. “No, nobody seconded. It was moved by Kelly, and nobody seconded it … We did not vote. I did not vote no, I did not vote yes, so if you had a vote, you had it without me.”
But commission members Lewis Mudge and Kelly Devine disagreed with that assertion.
“There was a vote, Kelly put her hand up. I was sitting right next to her,” Mudge said. “I’ll look at the tape and one of us is going to buy the other one a Coke.”
“There was a vote,” agreed Devine.
Resident Peggy Sharpe also voiced a concern: “I just want to say that I was on that meeting and I read the minutes and I would concur with Kelly there was a 4-1 vote. She was the only one in favor now. Frank, if you didn’t vote, you didn’t vote, I don’t know that. I just know what the record says.”
Tenney’s denial contradicts a video recording by Media Factory, which records the town’s meetings, that shows him seconding the motion to approve the application — after some deliberation — followed by a 4-1 vote denying the application.
Tenney can clearly be heard on the video seconding the motion to vote on the cannabis application on March 13. Watch at the video at bit.ly/40mStOI, at 1:06:52.
“As much as I hate the process that’s happened, I don’t believe it’s right to hold this (application) up … I second the motion,” he said March 13.
Tenney later said he contacted The Charlotte News to prod a change to its initial report published on March 16. The Charlotte News eventually changed its story, including adding an editorial note explaining that the story had “been changed to correct that (the) motion to approve ‘the application for a mixed cultivator Tier 1 license by Vermont Cultivars’ was not defeated. The motion was not seconded, so it was tabled to be decided at a later meeting.”
“I called Scooter (MacMillan) because I read that in (The Charlotte News). I was correcting him saying that it wasn’t seconded,” Tenney said. “I hope people will actually listen to the tape closely.”
MacMillan is the editor of The Charlotte News. His first story reported that the motion was defeated. No one from the commission contacted The Citizen to make a similar change to its reporting.
Town administrator Dean Bloch leaned on semantics when asked if the defeated motion was equivalent to a denial of the application.
“There was a motion to approve that didn’t pass. Whether that was actually a denial or not, I’m not sure,” Bloch said at this week’s meeting.
Jim Faulkner, chair of the selectboard and a commission member, also said after the March 13 vote that “we haven’t accepted (the application) ... so, we’re going to be just moving on.”
Per state statute, towns must also notify the state if they deny an application, but a records request revealed that no written documentation of the denial was sent to the state.
Dean Bloch said in an email, “My sense was that the decision on March 13 wasn’t final” so the application was put back on the agenda to “give (Vermont Cultivars LLC) another go at it.”
He declined to answer any further questions.
Cultivator gets permit
On Monday, the cannabis control commission approved the application 3-2, with Mudge and Louise McCarren voting against it. Tenney, Faulkner and Devine voted in favor.
Mudge made his disapproval of the state-guided process clear.
“This is Kafkaesque and represents everything that’s wrong, in my opinion, with some of the things coming out of Montpelier,” he said. “So go ahead and vote, see what happens but I’ll be voting against it.”
McCarren did not say what motivated her no vote.
“What I’m trying to do is avoid litigation for the town itself,” Faulkner said.
Although Bloch didn’t specify what makes this vote more legitimate than the one taken on March 13, he did confirm that the town notified the state of the approval of the application.
The town first received Vermont Cultivars’ application for the mixed tier 1 cultivation site on Feb. 1 and initially tabled making a decision. When the topic was revisited March 13, members cited a slew of issues with the permit issued by their zoning administrator — such as the lack of a site plan review — and denied the application despite the lapsing of the permit’s appeal period.
Nellie Marvel, the outreach and education manager for the state’s Cannabis Control Board, explained in an email that a town only has the authority to approve or deny an application based on the three areas it has the authority to regulate: zoning, public nuisance and signage. If an application meets those requirements and has the required permits for the town they’re operating in, then the town doesn’t have the grounds to deny a license.
Bloch confirmed that the town sought counsel from the town’s attorney and attorney notes were included in packets given to the selectboard.
