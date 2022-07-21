Charlotte needs a new assistant clerk and treasurer.
After nearly two years in the position, Sayuri “Sy” Koerner gave her resignation after taking a new job. Her resignation, however, will not be effective until a new hire is brought in.
The Aug. 9 primary election is less than three weeks away.
The town is looking for someone to take on responsibilities including “recording land and vital records, issuing licenses and registrations, answering phone, front desk reception, assisting with elections, maintaining voter checklist, preparation and receipt of property taxes, preparing deposits, bank reconciliations and issuing bi-weekly payroll,” according to a job posting by town clerk Mary Mead.
The job pays $24 to $30 an hour “depending on experience,” Mead said.
Koerner previously worked at her family’s restaurant, Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza as chief operating officer.
Prior to that, she was the assistant coach for Champlain Valley Union High School’s girls’ varsity basketball team and she played for the University of Vermont basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.