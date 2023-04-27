The Charlotte budget revote on Tuesday, May 2 is fast approaching.
Voting will take place at the Town Hall with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots are available by requesting one in person, by phone, email or through the myVoter page on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website. Ballots need to be returned by the close of polls on May 2.
If you would like to volunteer at the polls, email mary@townofcharlotte.com.
