A “reprehensible” incident of pornography accidentally shared during a committee Zoom meeting has Charlotte town officials debating their Zoom policy and by extension their open meeting laws.
During a energy committee meeting on Aug. 3, a meeting participant accidentally shared graphic content for all the call’s participants to see, energy committee chair Rebecca Foster said.
“Inappropriate is a very mild word to use,” she said of the content.
Foster quickly ended the meeting and invited everyone back into a new meeting. The individual sent a letter of apology Tuesday morning to the energy committee, she said.
Foster declined to reveal who the individual was but said it was not a committee member.
The incident came to light Monday during the town’s selectboard meeting. Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said they called the state police as soon as they learned of the incident.
“This is reprehensible. It’s not acceptable,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “I think we need to let it be known to people who want to volunteer their time to participate in meetings that we take very seriously when these types of incidents happen, and we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that people are allowed to volunteer in a safe environment.”
Selectboard members were adamant that the town review its policy on Zoom meetings, a relatively new feature to local government that came about with the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom allows for greater participation but, some argue, a level of secrecy that is inappropriate for smaller-sized meetings.
The selectboard, Foster said in a phone interview with The Citizen, needs to “tighten up their rules around Zoom, and the struggle I sense that the town is having right now is that they are trying to accommodate the open meeting laws.”
Foster during the selectboard meeting suggested that the town adopt the same criteria that Zoom has for sensitive content, and that individuals or accounts that violate those policies be permanently suspended.
“I’ll just be really blunt about it, because people now have to worry that someone behind a black square is doing whatever while looking at our faces,” she said. “If somebody is not comfortable being seen on camera, then they don’t need to be at the meeting — just like if they’re uncomfortable being seen at an in-person meeting, they’re not going to go.”
But this, Bloch said, “gets to the open meeting law. Zoom is used by private groups, and they may be able to adhere to that. But public organizations may not be able to.”
Attorneys with the town have cautioned that any move to prevent someone from attending a public meeting, even over Zoom, may violate open meeting and even free speech laws, Faulkner said.
Wolfger Schneider, a member of the energy committee who was also on the Aug. 3 call, told the selectboard that meeting attendees should be required to share their email address to be let in, and must show their face while they are speaking. Attendees at meetings often only display first names, and rarely ever speak.
“This evening, when I came in here, I signed in, I gave my address, I gave my email address. I’m showing my face,” he said at the selectboard meeting. “I think people should be required to get their email address to be let in. Their faces should be visible when they are speaking. Those are the two most important things, which is not a requirement right now.”
For Foster, Zoom meetings have made it substantially easier for the public and other government workers to watch and participate in meetings.
“The weakness that this incident revealed is that chairs have very few tools to protect their committees,” she said. “That needs to change.”
The selectboard Monday night drafted a letter of reprimand, per the advice of town attorneys, and at future meetings will try to establish rules and guidelines regarding email address, faces when speaking and other practices.
“We want to be able to see everybody who is there and have them be genuine participants, because there’s a real inherent power imbalance when somebody hides himself while seeing other people’s expressions and backgrounds,” Foster said.
