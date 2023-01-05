With budget season in full swing, the Charlotte Selectboard is feeling the pressure from residents to make speed-reduction solutions a top priority after the issue boiled over at the Dec. 27 selectboard meeting.
For some residents, excessive speeding has remained a consistent problem in Charlotte for more than 30 years. Until now, not much significant action by the town has been taken beyond approving speed and traffic-calming studies. While good in theory, residents have said these studies provide little help to ensure safety in town.
Although amicable and cooperative some residents expressed a sense of urgency at the most recent board meeting.
The neighborhood group that has spearheaded nearly all the efforts for change presented a preliminary budget proposal for the costs of implementing recommendations from a recent traffic study for Greenbush Road. Each of the items on the proposal shows research and an equivalent cost analysis. The high-end estimate for implementing all the recommendations is nearly $50,000.
The most immediate solution is putting in four permanent speed humps estimated to cost $16,000.
“We’ve had the state police look at this over the last nine years that I’ve been on the board, and they’ve run their own speed studies and they also track the data of accidents,” said selectboard member Matthew Krasnow. “The roads in question are clearly safe roads by state police standards.”
“What we are responding to is citizens’ concern about a perception of a lack of safety based on the actual rate of speed that drivers are driving, but the data does not support the assertion that these roads are dangerous,” he said.
One resident told The Citizen, “In 2021 and 2017, 12 days of speed were recorded in the 25-mph zone (on Greenbush Road). On each day, there were multiple vehicles traveling over 50 mph. On seven of the days, 70 and up mph was recorded, once at 10 a.m. and the rest between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — all at times of day that our children might be playing outside.
“Most neighbors limit our time walking on our road or being in yards alongside it simply because it’s unsafe.”
At the meeting resident JD Herlihy also expressed concern.
“Are we going to wait until there is a tragic accident that puts us over that status before we take action?” he questioned. “Is the board going to do that and does the board feel comfortable doing that?”
The nearly 20 minutes that followed were an arguing match between Herlihy and selectboard members with Herlihy concluding that “the board has a few choices to make. One of them is to do something and one of them is to not.”
“Hold it there. We have been working on this for three or four months. We are actively trying to solve this issue of traffic calming,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner countered. “We are trying to figure out the budget so we can take action; we need some way to fund it.”
Nearly all the work on the issue has been initiated by Charlotte residents.
About 12 neighbors have been actively involved in this current effort since September 2022. For some, that can total 10 hours to 20 hours each week, more if there’s a selectboard meeting that week. Others have made a personal financial investment on temporary signs, urging travelers to slow down, for example.
As budget discussions continue to solidify, selectboard members also discussed the possibility of increasing the amount for police enforcement in the town, a consistent problem for the town. Without their own municipal police force, increasing the budget for enforcement only works if the town can find another local department that will take up the extra task of patrolling the 80 miles of Charlotte roads.
“Maybe we can also come up with a number (on the budget) for ‘road safety items’ where we can pull out money to purchase signs, do speed humps, or whatever the board decides,” said board member Frank Tenney.
Another resident said that while official support has not always been obvious, they are now “grateful that after decades of delay, the current selectboard appears to be taking the town’s responsibility for public safety seriously.”
