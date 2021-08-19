Speed bumps? How about humps? Or speed tables or narrower lanes or flexible speed delineators or soccer balls chucked into the road or signs reminding people that children live nearby?
In what’s turning out to be an annual tradition that’s way less fun than the town-beach party and the library book sale, Charlotters are once again taking to selectboard meetings and online forums to complain about lead-footed motorists speeding their way through town.
There are two parallel issues going on here: One is the fact that drivers seem to not care much about posted speed limits; the second is that without a police force of its own, Charlotte has limited options when it comes to catching violators.
The challenge for town officials is to come up with cost-effective, reasonably executed solutions that can be implemented fairly across town, from the heavily traveled villages to the lonelier dirt roads.
Selectboard Chair Matt Krasnow said he thinks part of the problem this year is COVID-related. Charlotte contracts with the Vermont State Police for approximately eight hours per week of policing. Troopers looking for overtime make up those extra 32 hours per month, but Krasnow said state police are currently “understaffed, overtaxed,” and have been following loosened guidelines for pulling over speeders since the pandemic began.
Krasnow said he thinks increased law enforcement is the way to manage the speeding issue most efficiently. He estimates that the state police are only fulfilling about a quarter to a third of the hours the town budgeted for this fiscal year and that these unused police funds could be put to use.
“We have a lot of latitude to manage (speed enforcement),” Krasnow said. “We have mitigated ability to alter the speed limits. It takes time to do it the right way, and it still requires enforcement or the honor system working.”
He said adding police patrols is on the agenda for the Aug. 23 selectboard meeting, and he’s proposing that the town allocate some of the unused policing funds to finance law enforcement from nearby police departments like Vergennes, Shelburne or Hinesburg. The town currently pays about $70 per hour to the state police for their coverage, and Krasnow said that the last time they bid on patrolling Charlotte, the Shelburne Police Department came in around $185 per hour. He said that increased cost might be worth it if it helps calm the situation.
On the Greenbush
There’s a stretch of Greenbush Road in West Charlotte that runs from the intersection with Ferry Road north about half a mile. The speed limit is 25 mph; frequent complaints come up about motorists flagrantly ignoring that limit and driving much faster, even though there are a lot of pedestrians with baby strollers and biking children in the area. It’s the lowest speed limit in town, even lower than in front of the school on Hinesburg Road.
Vermont offers municipalities specific guidance for setting speed limits through the Vermont Local Roads Program. This document lays out two main principles to follow when setting a speed limit.
It reads, “The first is to protect the public and curb unreasonable behavior. Second, to effectively enforce a law, the public must believe that the law is reasonable. Local officials should not set a uniform speed limit for all roads and streets, nor should they succumb to pressure by residents to lower speed limits.”
According to a speed study document created by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, “A widely used metric in setting speed limits is the 85th percentile speed. This is defined as the speed in which 85 percent of motorists are traveling at or below. Based on the best available evidence and previous research, speed limits set using the 85th percentile speed data are not only acceptable by most motorists, but also fall within the speed range where crash risk is lowest.”
The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, which is adopted as the standard for all traffic control devices in Vermont, recommends setting speed limits within 5 mph of the 85th percentile speed while taking into consideration other factors such as roadway characteristics, shoulder condition, grade, the speed pace, land uses, development setbacks, parking, crash history and bicycle/pedestrian activity.
Charlotte has performed several speed studies in recent years; these are usually done by the regional commission. At the town’s request, the Vermont Agency of Transportation Operations & Safety Bureau conducted a Road Safety Audit Review of Ferry Road and published its results in July 2020.
Though speeding to catch the ferry is generally thought to be a common activity on Ferry Road — the speed limit is 50 mph — the report found that, “The recent speed data collected by the regional commission indicates that the 85th percentile speed on some parts of Ferry Road where the roadway is more open and where it traverses some fields is between 52 and 54 mph and that it is around 38 and 39 mph where the roadway characteristics are more compact with trees, narrow clear zones and more closely spaced driveways (from Converse Bay Road to about 2087 Ferry Road).”
A 2019 regional commission study on the stretch of Church Hill Road from Route 7 to Hinesburg Road indicated that following standard metrics, the speed limit there should be 45 mph, but “other factors such as lack of proper shoulder widths, roadside development and land use characteristics and occasional presence of pedestrians and bikers along the road should be considered in setting a reasonable speed limit. Based on the above stated observations, it is recommended to set a speed limit of 40 mph for the study area.”
According to emails exchanged this July between Town Administrator Dean Bloch and Sai Kumar Sarepalli, a senior transportation planning engineer with the regional commission, the town is working on plans for future traffic studies focusing on the East Charlotte Village.
Bloch also noted that possibly within the year they will hire a consultant “to develop site-specific recommendations for longer-term strategies for making the East Charlotte village more pedestrian-friendly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.