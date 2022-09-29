The Charlotte Selectboard rejected each of the two bids it received for a consultant to establish a municipally operated fire and rescue department.
Instead, they plan to contact the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to “look into developing a scope of work for a more specific coordinator for the position that the town needs” to transition to a municipal fire and rescue service, selectboard member Matt Krasnow said.
“Someone we can hire to coordinate the transfer” between the town and the nonprofit fire agency, selectboard member Lewis Mudge said of the role.
The move comes after the town received only two bids for a consultant to help transition the staff and operations of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services under municipal oversight.
One bid was from a company in Wyoming for $44,000 — well over the bid request’s $30,000 limit — and another was a $28,000 bid from Rob Mullin, the service’s former deputy chief who has been accused of sexually discriminating against women within the department.
Earlier this month, a news report citing anonymous sources claimed that a drop in the number of female employees and volunteers was due to sexual discrimination by Mullin, who passed over women with equal training credentials for advancement to their male coworkers.
The story reported that an out-of-court settlement had been reached with a female fire and rescue squad employee, but that has yet to be verified.
Mullin denies the claims, and Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services president John Snow said previously that the organization “maintains a firm and vigorous commitment to a fair and safe work environment.”
The town has been working for months — largely behind closed doors — to pull fire services under municipal control.
The discussions seemed to have gained an air of cooperation in recent weeks after the organization’s board called out the selectboard for discussing a transition in “so-called executive session.”
The town has been working the board members since and in August voted to request bid for proposals for a consultant to help with the transition.
For years, the relationship between the town and the fire squad has been governed by a memorandum of agreement. Originally inked by the town and the service in 2014, the agreement was supposed to be renewed every two years but was put on the back burner due to COVID-19 protocols as well as work on the town’s development review board.
Charlotte fire and rescue has provided emergency response service for Charlotte since 1950. It operates as a nonprofit organization run by a board of directors.
“If we’re going to spend a million dollars on this service, the selectboard has to have some oversight and visibility of what’s going on there,” Charlotte resident Tony Kinson said during a recent meeting.
