Since the Charlotte selectboard became the town’s local cannabis control commission in November, the planning commission has worked to create land use regulations that address the growing cannabis market.
After residents expressed concern regarding three cannabis cultivation sites that had received state licensing in Charlotte, town planner Larry Lewack said that the town was ill-equipped at that time to tackle any of the issues presented to the selectboard by residents.
“Because we didn’t have any specific zoning rules or even clear authority about what we could do to enforce the same standards that would apply to any other business in town, we started having some conversations internally about our next steps,” he said. “I took it on myself as the town planner to do some research and consulted with our town attorney about what exact authority we have under state statute.”
In addition to legal guidance, Lewack said he also sought information from colleagues and other town’s regulations regarding cannabis. Current land use regulations are silent on the topic so he, along with the planning commission, had to start from scratch in drafting the new zoning bylaws.
“What we’re trying to do is create these fairly clear standards about what kinds of cannabis businesses can operate in what parts of town and what are the specific standards that we would apply,” said Lewack. “So when we do get an application before the town’s development review board, we have something to look at and to base our decision on because, right now, we’re essentially making it up.”
As of Jan. 1, with the town’s adoption of a local cannabis control commission, in order for a pot grower to get a state permit, the business must first get an OK from the town. Lewack said the three cannabis businesses already operating in Charlotte — Red Clover Canopies LLC, Boreas Ventures LLC and Heady Righton LLC — have not yet applied for a local permit.
John Stern, the registered agent for Red Clover Canopies said that although he is not sure exactly what sort of effect the local cannabis commission will have on his permitting process, he does plan to renew in order to continue operating in Charlotte.
Malcom Greene of Boreas Ventures said, “We all share the goal of preserving a healthy and thriving agricultural sector in the town and state that keeps up with modern day demands for new products. We share the town’s disappointment that the state statute lacks clarity in its definitions, and we are hopeful that it will be updated this session.”
According to the drafted regulations, in order for a manufacturer or cultivator to gain conditional use approval, businesses are subject to a series of review standards that monitor buffer zones, air filtration and ventilation, light glare and spills, security plans and water capacity and supply. Once the application is approved by the development review board, the business would then immediately apply to the local cannabis control commission for local licensing before going to the state’s cannabis commission.
More than anything, this creates a longer wait time before manufacturing can begin.
Lewack explained that for a business to even come before the development review board, there is a four- to six-week waiting period to make it onto the agenda.
“Given our history of growing the same plant at this location for years now, we can do more than just predict on paper what those impacts would be. We have already demonstrated our care for the land and our neighbors by never having any complaints or issues in those areas,” said Greene.
In order for local bylaws to be instituted they must either wait for a town vote or in a high-priority case, be adopted by the selectboard as an interim zoning bylaw. Lewack anticipates the drafted regulations will be completed at the next planning commission meeting on Jan. 19 and plans to bring them before the selectboard in February for a public hearing.
Although residents have urged the selectboard and planning commission to strictly regulate cannabis, with many opposing their operation in town, Greene said he is hopeful that the cannabis cultivations will thrive in an agriculture town like Charlotte.
“To us this seems like a no-brainer: it supports Vermont’s evolving agricultural character, preserves Charlotte’s working lands and is consistent with this property’s existing use over preceding years,” he said. “We believe the town of Charlotte genuinely wants to support farmers like us who have been contributing to a more diverse small business sector in this community.”
