This year, Charlotte’s Town Meeting Day will not include a town meeting. The town has followed the suit of other municipalities statewide in order to help voters stay safe.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no voice-vote from the floor on March 2. All voting on the first Tuesday in March will be by Australian ballot, Charlotte Selectboard Chair Matt Krasnow said.
Act 162 was passed in 2020, allowing towns and cities to use an Australian ballot system for voting this year.
At a special meeting on Jan. 19, the selectboard unanimously decided to schedule a public hearing for presentations by people or groups at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.
A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on March 1, to discuss articles that will be voted on the next day.
The board unanimously approved an advisory article for the ballot, confirming that the road commissioner had the discretion to determine the ratio of salt to be used in treating icy roads.
Road commissioner Junior Lewis already has this authority, Krasnow said, but the article was drafted at Lewis’ request to take the temperature of Charlotte voters on the issue of using salt — and to point out that there may be particularly icy times when he will apply 100 percent salt to the roads.
Community-centered
The board also unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to Lake Champlain Transportation about the suspension of ferry service from Charlotte to Essex, N.Y., expressing how important the ferry is to residents and businesses in the town.
“I think it’s important to get a letter to them saying, ‘This is a valuable asset to Charlotte. We know times are hard, but we encourage you to reopen,’” board member Louise McCarren said.
Last year the selectboard moved to have decisions about which charities the town should support financially to the general budget, creating space for voters to choose how they wanted donations dispersed when the budget was debated and voted on by voice vote from the floor at Town Meeting.
Of course, the board’s intentions have been waylaid by the pandemic’s prohibition of floor discussion about budget decisions.
During the Jan. 19 meeting, Town Clerk and Treasurer Mary Mead questioned the town’s donation to the Charlotte News.
“Why are we giving the Charlotte News $500 again?” Mead asked.
She said it seemed “a little mean spirited” to reduce the donation request by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired from $250 to $100, while the Charlotte News gets its full request of $500.
Although that newspaper is a nonprofit, it charges the town to run put inserts from the Senior Center and other things, Mead said.
Board member Louise McCarren said the Charlotte News and Front Porch Forum are how the town gets its information out.
“Then I guess you need to add Seven Days and The Citizen,” Mead said.
Board member Carrie Spear and Mead both advocated for adding $1,700 back into the budget for Age Well, which delivers Meals on Wheels to food-insecure people, and $250 for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
At a selectboard meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, the donations for both Age Well and the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired had been added back into the budget. The Charlotte News remained in the budget.
On Monday, the selectboard unanimously approved a budget for fiscal year 2021-22 of just over $3,475,000 in expenditures. The revenue predicted to fund those expenses is projected to come from just over $1,982,000 in property taxes and just over $1,493,000 from non-tax revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.