Charlotte has started a discussion about the most efficient way to approve development projects and plan for future growth.
To that end, the selectboard has begun an inquiry into whether the town should switch from a zoning board to a development review board.
At a public workshop Aug. 2 to consider the switch, the board invited Taylor Newton, a senior planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, to talk about the merits of each type of board.
Of the 30 meeting participants, a majority were members of the three boards — zoning, planning and selectboard.
There appeared to be strong, but not unanimous, sentiment for switching to a development review board.
At least one resident had a different perspective, saying that some community members don’t want any development at all and a permitting system that doesn’t work.
“There are a lot of people in the town who would prefer that nothing ever change in Charlotte,” said Mike Russell, a Charlotte attorney who represents the Charlotte Family Health Center in its bid to build a new facility in West Charlotte village. “A very good way to ensure that is to make the regulatory process completely static and so cumbersome that, as many people have told me, they decide to not even try to do anything in town, because it’s so hard.”
Permitting in Vermont
In a phone conversation, Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns said historically Vermont towns initially had planning commissions and zoning boards, but the Legislature established a new kind of board — development and review board — to consider property applications.
“So, over the years towns have been replacing zoning boards with development and review boards,” Horn said.
Newton said he preferred the development review board model, noting that more than half of Vermont towns and cities have gone this route.
Besides Charlotte, the only towns in Chittenden County that still have zoning boards are Essex, Essex Junction and Buels Gore.
Despite his preference, Newton outlined the pros and cons of both, but first described how local government works in Vermont.
Municipal government is like state and federal governments in that it is divided into three branches — executive, legislative and judicial — but in municipal goverments the three branches overlap. For example, the selectboard functions as both an executive and a legislative branch, he said.
In Charlotte, Newton said, the planning commission is the town’s primary legislative body, developing rules and writing policies, which are eventually approved by the selectboard in its function as executive.
In towns like Charlotte with a planning commission and a zoning board, rather than a development review board, both boards have a quasi-judicial role.
Most of what the zoning board has authority over are conditional-use permits and appeals of permitting decisions.
The planning commission has jurisdiction over subdivisions, site plan reviews and planned unit developments. Planned unit developments are developments that are given an exception to existing zoning restrictions, often to allow more concentrated building for affordable housing or to preserve green spaces.
In the development review board system that board is the only body with a quasi-judicial function. This allows the planning commission to focus on the legislative role while the development review board can focus its quasi-judicial role.
Zoning board advantages
An advantage of Charlotte’s zoning board system is that the planning commission has intimate knowledge of the regulations it implements for site plans and subdivisions.
“There’s that feedback loop where the planning commission sees what’s working and not working in the development review process, and they can make changes to the rules,” Newton said. “And they can do that by themselves without talking to different boards.”
Another advantage is this model means more people see an application, particularly more complicated applications that need more than one type of review like a conditional-use review and a site plan review.
More people considering and more questions being asked about an application can really be a positive for larger development applications, Newton said.
Development review boards
Planning commissions in small towns often get swamped doing development review work and considering applications takes time from planning work, Newton said.
“If they’re doing four or five subdivision applications a month then they’re not actually making revisions to the town plan, they’re not working on bylaw revisions, they’re not working on sidewalk plans, a wastewater project,” Newton said.
He has worked with municipalities that have eliminated conditional-use review and zoning boards and have so little to do that they may not meet for six months.
Having two boards can get confusing, he said, for board members, applicants and the community.
“Typically, from what I’ve witnessed, both boards are asking questions about the same things and the lines of jurisdiction are very blurred,” Newton said.
With two boards holding separate meetings, both are taking evidence for many of the same things, which is redundant and inefficient.
“I think the development review model is easier to explain to individual property owners,” Newton said. “It’s like, you’re going to this board and they’re going to review all your questions here. There isn’t a question of why do I have to go to two separate boards for two separate applications?”
Selectboard member Frank Tenney, who was formerly a member of the zoning board, said in the past two years there haven’t been that many applications requiring review by both boards.
Newton recommended that if Charlotte does switch to a development review board, one or two members should belong to both the development review board and the planning commission so there’s less disconnect between the body writing the rules and the body administering the rules.
What’s broke?
Former chair of the zoning board Stuart Bennett asked, “What’s broken that you’re trying to fix?”
Peter Joslin, who has been on the planning commission since 2004, said updates to the town plan have taken years.
“On one hand the question is how do we want to operate applications? And on the other hand, the question is, does the town of Charlotte know what it wants to be?” Joslin said.
What the town is going to be in 10 years is an important question with regard to decisions about whether the town wants things like sidewalks or a wastewater system, Joslin said.
“Right now, 90 percent of the planning commission’s time is spent on permitting. Ten percent is not enough to do good planning,” said town planner Larry Lewack. “We have a really deep divide between the policy objectives in our town plan and the specific details of the implementation that are in our land-use regulations.”
The current land-use regulations do not reflect what’s in the town plan and make it hard for people to get approval for simple projects for their property, Lewack said.
Planning commission member Bill Stuono thinks the planning process is working well. He said two development-related town-meeting questions were defeated because people do not want “wholesale changes.”
Resident Mike Russell said the two-board regulatory system was an accident, not the result of a thought-out, planned system for municipal development and planning.
“I don’t think we should be perpetuating an accidental system. There are serious due-process problems with the way the boards work right now,” Russell said.
If applicants can’t understand what they need to do to get applications approved, it’s “an unenforceabley vague ordinance,” Russell said. “If the only people who have the ability to understand and apply that regulation are the regulators themselves, then you’ve got serious problems.”
