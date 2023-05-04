The retooled $2.7 million Charlotte town budget passed 496-354 in the revote Tuesday night that brought 852 of the 3,329 registered voters to the polls — a 26 percent turnout rate, just 3 percent lower than the 29 percent seen on Town Meeting Day.
After nearly four weeks of budget workshops, the selectboard managed to knock more than 5 percent off the $2.9 million budget that was shot down by 35 votes in March. The new budget of $2,780,713 represents a decrease of $150,196 in spending, mostly represented by employee benefits and salaries.
Alongside a slew of other cuts, including Charlotte Senior Center expenses, planning and zoning, traffic calming measures and donations, members of the selectboard also voted to nix the 2- to 3-percent annual employee salary increase outlined in the town’s salary administration policy, in addition to $20,000 in employee benefits.
With no clear roadmap to where exactly that money will come from, the selectboard is currently working on a plan to create an employee compensation working group tasked with finding a way to ensure both a fair market and equitable employee compensation, while also identifying viable cost savings.
Although budget workshops were mostly comprised of residents’ disapproval of the market analysis done by Gallagher, Flynn & Company, which the town hired to look at how salaries for Charlotte’s municipal salaries stacked up against other towns, some residents said that the hefty budget wasn’t a result of employee compensations, but instead represented a deep-rooted problem that the town has had for some time.
“We’re one of the richest, most successful towns in all of Chittenden County. We should have an abundance of riches, but we stifle any attempt of growth in our town. And so, of course, this is the end result,” Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, CEO of Healthy Living Market and Café, said at one of the budget meetings.
“Imagine if we had a doctor’s office, a gas station, housing in the village, all those entities would be paying new taxes. But instead, let’s squeeze our hard-working town staff on salary. This is sad in my opinion,” he said. “Not one bit of talk about how we can change things in our town, add new taxpayers and new taxes.”
Other residents who voiced disapproval of the original budget rallied on social media and in meetings as tax-burdened residents desperate for solutions, with some claiming they are left deciding whether to pay for food or pay their taxes.
“These taxes are hurting people,” resident Rosemary Zezulinski at the March 14 board meeting said. “There’s people deciding whether to pay for their food, pay for their medicines, pay for their taxes. We need to be compassionate because I don’t believe our greatest asset is our town employees, even though they’re all wonderful. Our greatest asset is our residents.”
Employees, on the other hand, expressed concern for the changes that in large hinged on their compensation.
“We appreciate all that the selectboard has done to adjust our wages to fair and equitable ones within our profession,” tech librarian Susanna Kahn said. “We also appreciate the benefits package that makes it possible for us to work in the town we live in. We are concerned about budget reduction efforts at the expense of town employees’ benefits that will make a minimal difference on homeowners’ tax bills.”
The new budget is offset by $1,176,329 raised in property taxes with the remaining $1,604,321 to be raised by non-tax revenues. With this, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.2139, although the official rate will be set in August. This means for every $100,000 of property value, residents can expect to pay somewhere around $213.90.
