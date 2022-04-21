Town officials in Charlotte have settled on a new location for a town garage, beginning the process of replacing the Lewis Excavating building that was lost in a fire last year.
The new garage, according to plans submitted to the development review board, would be located at the former flea market on Route 7 on the southeastern-most portion of the Burns Woods, a 54-acre town-owned property between Route 7 and Greenbush Road.
The building would be set at 150-feet by 60-feet with multiple garages, an office, a break room and a storage room. The design, however, is still being workshopped and will depend on the contractors hired for the project, as well as the total cost of the project.
“There’s not too many things we do as a town that are critical, and this is one of them,” selectboard member Louise McCarren said.
There are no cost estimates, but officials are expecting one to be provided on or about May 2, according to town administrator Dean Bloch. Selectboard members during a meeting on April 4 contracted with a company to develop a preliminary design — at a cost of $19,645 — and obtain a cost estimate based on that design.
“The price is going to be a hard thing to nail down,” selectboard member Matt Krasnow said. “The fewer things that we’re putting into the building, the more basic we can make the building, the more we can mitigate these supply chain issues and process issues.”
In December, a late-night fire destroyed the town’s Church Hill Road garage, taking with it all the snowplows that are used to clear 80 miles of Charlotte roads. Lewis Excavating, which has been contracted with the town for decades, also lost a grader, a bulldozer, some farm tractors and 30 years-worth of tools.
Hugh Lewis Jr. has been the town’s road commissioner for 23 years and has contracted the use of his equipment with the town since.
He previously said the garage was at least 100 years old.
What remains unclear is how exactly the town will pay for the building. Officials have indicated that they could use $600,000 in cash reserves, but that the town will need to either partially bond for the remaining cost or look at bank loans.
“At this point the ballpark amount for a bond or loan is $1 million,” Bloch said.
The town took out a bond for the reconstruction of the fire and rescue station in 1999, as well as the town library addition in 2019.
Voters will have to approve any bond or loan the town approves. Officials will also have to work out a new memorandum of understanding between Lewis and the town.
“The plan is that Lewis Excavating will be operating out of the town-owned building as long as Junior Lewis is the road commissioner,” Bloch said. “But this hasn’t been worked out yet.”
Nonetheless, Faulkner said that the town “is on track to do it this year. We’re doing pretty well.”
The timeline is being worked out, but the hope is to go out to bid for a design/build contract fairly soon, obtain all permits by the end of June, and begin construction this summer, and complete construction by this winter,” Bloch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.