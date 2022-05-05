Charlotte is in the process of working out a new memorandum of agreement with the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, the first time the agreement would be updated since January 2019.
The agreement, originally inked by the town and the service in 2014, was supposed to be renewed every two years but was put on the back burner due to COVID-19 protocols as well as work on the town’s Development Review Board.
But officials are now working toward getting a draft agreement ready for both parties to review.
“(Selectboard member Frank Tenney) and I had a productive conversation with the subcommittee members at CVFRS last week,” selectboard member Matthew Krasnow said at the selectboard meeting last week. “Although I was hoping to have some language for us to look at in a draft form, we have agreed on four basic areas to work on in the memorandum of agreement that we all agree would be mutually agreeable and beneficial.”
Selectboard members declined to comment on what specifically was being worked on due to the ongoing negotiations.
The service operates as a private corporation that receives both public and private funds and it has been providing fire and rescue services to the town for years. Although it is partially funded by taxpayer money, the selectboard has little authority over its managerial or operational decisions.
This is something that may the selectboard may be interested in changing, selectboard Chair Jim Faulkner told The Charlotte Bridge in March.
The memorandum of understanding, first created in 2014, does contain certain stipulations for the relationship between the two boards, specifically the sharing of all the organization’s board meeting minutes, its monthly financial statements, budget and audit reports and other documents.
Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service’s $890,000 budget passed 534-405 on Town Meeting Day this year. The organization is run by a board of directors.
The service in January asked for a $158,415 budget increase, part of a long-term plan to shift rescue staff from volunteer and per diem to full-time, as the organization has struggled to retain volunteers and paid staff members in recent months.
Town officials balked at the increase, however.
Fritz Tegatz, president of the board of Charlotte Fire and Rescue Department, and fire Chief Dick St. George did not respond to requests for comment.
Krasnow and Tenney, along with Tegatz and the service’s business operations manager Patricie Machavern, and Dave Schermerhorn, former chief of the Charlotte Fire Department, serve on the subcommittee working on the agreements. No timeline was given as to when an agreement might be reached.
Once a draft agreement is finished, both parties will have to approve the changes.
Per its memorandum of understanding, one selectboard member is supposed to sit on the volunteer fire and rescue board as town liaison.
Jim Faulkner, chair of the selectboard, stepped down as that liaison to and no one has been appointed to fill his position.
