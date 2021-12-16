And then there were four.
But someday there will be five — members of Charlotte’s brand-spanking-new development review board, that is.
The new board, which replaces the dismantled zoning board, officially came into existence yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 15.
On Dec. 6, the selectboard unanimously approved four members to the new development review board — J.D. Herlihy for a four-year term, Gerald Bouchard and Charlie Russell for three-year terms and Lane Morrison for a two-year term.
Three of these were members of the defunct zoning board — Herlihy, Russell and Morrison.
Bouchard is also a member of the planning commission.
Early in the process of examining whether switching from a zoning board to a development review board seemed like a good idea for Charlotte, Taylor Newton, a senior planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, led a workshop for the selectboard.
At the workshop, Newton said having a person who is simultaneously a member of a town’s development review board and its planning commission can be a good way to foster communication between the two municipal bodies.
A fifth and final regular member of the development review board has yet to be appointed. Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said the board would like to recruit someone who would bring more diversity to the board.
The town also plans to appoint two alternate members. Faulkner said the hope is that the alternates will be more involved in discussions of permit applications than alternates to the zoning board were, even though they won’t have voting authority unless a regular member is unavailable.
At the meeting this Tuesday, Dec. 13, the selectboard unanimously approved Robert Bloch, no relation to town administrator Dean Bloch, to the planning commission. This brings the commission back up to its full contingent of seven members.
Zoning admin resigns
Zoning administrator Wendy Pelletier has resigned her position, one that has seen a good bit of turnover in recent years.
In January, Daniel Morgan resigned as zoning administrator after less than two years in that job.
It took several months to fill the position. Faulkner said the town was pleased with Pelletier’s performance as zoning administrator, but her mother, husband and stepmother all had health issues and needed care.
“It’s a shame because she did a nice job,” Faulkner said. “Her whole issue was that she just doesn’t have enough time to do both.”
In her resignation letter, Pelletier said, contrary to what some might speculate, her resignation is not related to the creation of the development review board, which she supports. She timed her departure to coincide with the completion of several key tasks and a slower workload period in the planning and zoning office.
“The professional staff can be trusted to develop and implement (with required voter approval) changes which will improve life in Charlotte, the efficiency of the permit review/approval process and the clarity of our land-use regulations’ purpose,” Pelletier wrote. “The last eight months have certainly been enlightening and have provided me with a new perspective.”
