A special Charlotte Selectboard meeting Dec. 5 turned contentious as development review board chair Charlie Russell objected to the board’s vote to hire a coordinator to assist the town in transitioning to a municipal fire and rescue service.
At the meeting, the selectboard considered a contract given by Gallagher, Flynn & Co., a South Burlington consulting firm, that provided an implementation plan on how to coordinate a smooth transition to a town-run fire and rescue service that members are hoping will be put in place in June 2023.
Since 1950, the town has been provided with emergency services by the nonprofit organization Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, or CVFRS, which is run by a board of directors with seven full-time employees, 20 per diem employees and 16 volunteers.
The Charlotte Selectboard sought bids in August for consulting proposals to help in the transition but the town only received two bids. The first came from a company in Wyoming for $44,000 — well over the bid request’s $30,000 limit — and another was a $28,000 bid from Rob Mullin, the Charlotte Fire and Rescue Service’s former deputy chief who has been accused of sexually discriminating against women within the department.
After both bids were rejected, selectboard chair Jim Faulkner went directly to Gallagher, Flynn & Co. Although the firm’s quoted proposal was within the town’s budget of $30,000, Faulkner feared this decision might have violated town policy since the board did not go out to bid a second time.
As a solution, the selectboard motioned to designate the firm as a preferred source for this process, which would allow the selectboard to ultimately approve the proposal.
While selectboard members mulled the vote at the recent meeting, Russell took to the mic to air his grievances about the consulting document.
“I don’t like the fact that you are discussing a document the public hasn’t gotten a chance to see, so we don’t know what you’re proposing,” he said. “The assumption that it’s going to be beneficial to the town to make this decision as quickly as you are, is faulty.”
Faulkner and selectboard member Frank Tenney became visibly upset at Russell’s comments, which prompted Tenney to abruptly leave the room before discussions concluded.
“Charlie, we’ve been at this for a while, this is not new. We are at the last minute. Six months away from the transfer and we have some help here now to make it a smooth transition,” said Faulkner. “We’ve been meeting with CVFRS all along the way and they are in agreement. Why are you bringing this up now?”
Russell’s concerns are rooted in problems that started four months ago when the selectboard’s decision-making process was questioned over transparency, closed-door executive sessions and keeping the rescue service in the dark about the process. At that time, the nonprofit sent a lengthy press release that said selectboard discussions “should be happening in open meetings within the town rather than in so-called executive sessions.”
“The way it’s been approached — I don’t think they’ve been respected and included the way they should have right from the start,” Russell said.
Faulkner took personal offense to Russell’s comments and claimed that the selectboard has been diligently at work trying to figure out solutions that would best suit the town.
“We have spent an enormous amount of time trying to figure this out, Charlie,” said Faulkner. “You’re just thinking we are doing this by the seat of our pants, and I can honestly say I take offense to that.”
Tenney eventually returned to the meeting as tensions eased and the board motioned to approve the consulting proposal with the stipulation that it does not exceed $20,000.
“I can take criticism if it was legitimate,” said Faulkner. “Nothing’s been done behind the scenes here.”
