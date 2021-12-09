Like many Vermont towns, Charlotte is considering a mask mandate, and a debate Monday night at the selectboard meeting turned contentious.
The Charlotte Selectboard wanted to hear what business owners, workers and residents felt about reinstituting a mask mandate.
“We don’t want to make a decision by ourselves. We want the public to help us do that,” Charlotte Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said, a point he had to reiterate several times during the meeting.
The Vermont Legislature passed a bill in late November that allows towns to enact local, time-limited mask requirements. If a selectboard approves a mask mandate, it would be in effect for 45 days, and could be renewed every 30 days until April 30.
The board may decide at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, whether to require face coverings.
The overwhelming response from the audience was masks and vaccinations don’t work — and may even be dangerous — though business owners generally traveled the road of personal choice in their opposition to a mandate.
Carrie Spear of Spear’s Corner Store and a former member of the selectboard advocated for no mask mandate.
“I think it’s up to each individual to find their own safety,” Spear said. “If a person is comfortable going somewhere, with or without a mask, that’s their choice.”
Adam Spell, of Backyard Bistro, agreed, “I think that the people in our town and our surrounding areas are intelligent enough to make their own decisions for their own personal safety.”
The Charlotte Library and Charlotte Senior Center already require masks.
Jim Hyde, a town resident since 1997, said he was a retired professor from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and an epidemiologist, and said despite what some people at the meeting alleged, masks do work.
“There’s a preponderance of evidence that they work. I could bring a truckload of evidence that they work,” Hyde said.
He said in July there were no more than 30 cases of COVID in Charlotte and that number has jumped to more than 190, so “I think a mask mandate is definitely worth consideration.”
Hyde said requiring masks is good public health practice, good business practice and good politics.
Rob Anderson of Charlotte, who said he had COVID in March 2020, does “not support any form of mask mandates.”
This disease primarily threatens older people and people with multiple infirmities or risk factors, Anderson said.
Statistics cited by Hyde, Anderson said, come from a test for COVID that is “highly inaccurate. I don’t know anybody who’s died of this disease except for older people and the morbidly obese.”
While the state does not disclose demographics of those hospitalized with COVID, data from Nov. 30, the latest available, reveals that 71 percent of COVID patients and 81 percent of critical care patients were unvaccinated.
Statistics compiled by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation “shows that the median age of hospitalized patients who were fully vaccinated was 70, compared to only 56 for not fully vaccinated patients. That aligns with other data that shows unvaccinated people are more at risk of hospitalization at younger ages,” according to a report from VTDigger.
Anderson said that countries around the world that require vaccines to get a job are in “violation of the Nuremberg Protocols.”
The Nuremberg Protocols are ethical research principles crafted after World War II in response to Nazi atrocities involving inhumane experiments forced on human subjects, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.
Peter Garritano objected to being required to wear a mask because they make him sick: “I get congestion, a runny nose or a sore throat.”
Despite more masks and vaccines, the rate of COVID infection is going up, while countries such as Haiti, Egypt, Kenya, Barbados and Sweden “have had no masks and done great,” Garritano said. “We’re being lied to about the efficacy and about what is working.”
Multiple peer-reviewed studies from around the world definitively show masks prevent the spread of viruses, and Sweden just instituted new rules to prevent the unvaccinated from gathering in large groups.
Kendra Bowen, of Charlotte, said although she’s not an epidemiologist, she does have her master’s degree in public health, and that businesses should have a choice about whether to require masks.
“We’re continuing to feed into this culture of fear around this thing,” Bowen said, admitting, “It is real. We should be cautious.”
Rep. Mike Yantachka said since August the number of hospitalizations and deaths have exceeded all the deaths and hospitalizations that occurred throughout 2020, when a statewide mask mandate was in place.
Yantachka apologized that the Legislature kicked the issue to the towns instead of passing a statewide measure.
But, he said, even though there’s no mechanism for forcing people to wear masks, “I think the local mandate would strengthen the request and hopefully compliance.”
Anderson said Yantachka had sent him an email saying COVID is 10 times more deadly than the regular flu, “that has been proven completely untrue. Basically, Mike is a representative of a group of individuals who like to spread fear, fear, fear.”
Faulkner cut Anderson off at this point.
The discussion concluded with board member Lewis Mudge criticizing the state’s response to the mask-mandate issue because it’s a piecemeal, patchwork solution.
“I feel this is a real abdication of responsibility from Montpelier,” Mudge said. “I just don’t think this is a selectboard decision. If surrounding towns don’t have a mask mandate, there’s no point in Charlotte having one.”
