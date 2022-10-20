Three companies may soon be growing and cultivating cannabis in Charlotte, in both indoor and outdoor grow operations, but it’s up to the planning commission and the development review board to set local regulations for the establishments.
Three cultivation operations in Charlotte have been approved for licenses by the state’s Cannabis Control Board and are authorized to commence operations: Heady Righton LLC, Boreas Ventures LLC and Red Clover Canopies LLC.
Red Clover Canopies LLC and Heady Righton LLC are both listed as tier 1 cultivation sites, which are limited to 1,000 square feet and up to 125 plants on the premises.
John Stern is the registered agent for Red Clover Canopies LLC, whose principal address is listed in South Burlington, according to filing documents. Stern could not be reached for comment.
Boreas Ventures LLC, meanwhile, is listed as a tier 3 outdoor operation and is allowed 5,000 square feet to grow, according to the state. The business is currently “setting up our gardens in the beautiful Champlain Lowland,” according to the company’s website.
While the three companies have state approval, the question of local regulation is still unclear.
Town planner Larry Lewack said that Charlotte zoning officials have had “lots of internal discussions about the appropriate town role to regulate such projects and have checked in (with) municipal colleagues in other towns, and with the town attorney.”
“Based on those discussions, we believe towns have jurisdiction to regulate indoor cannabis grows as commercial operations,” he said. “Here in Charlotte, we can require indoor cannabis growers to apply for conditional use approval via the development review board. But there’s new (state) legislation (Act 158) that exempts outdoor grows up to 1,000 square feet from municipal permitting.”
“It’s confusing terrain to navigate and we’re aware some residents are concerned about potential impacts of these kinds of operations,” he added. “We’re getting ready to post guidance to this effect on the town website, once it’s been fully vetted.”
Residents for weeks have urged the selectboard to regulate cannabis, so it’s zoned appropriately and is “kept away from people’s homes,” said Andrew Hale, a Prindle Road resident who says he lives near one of the grow operations.
“Engaging with marijuana should be a matter of personal choice and if commercial scale marijuana growing is allowed to be right next to where people live it really takes those neighbors’ choice out of the matter and they’re forced to potentially deal with the negative consequences to water quality, to air quality and character of the neighborhood,” Hale said.
“I just don’t think that’s right or fair,” he added. “I think it is common sense to keep commercial marijuana operations away from where people live. I think most people in Charlotte would probably not want a commercial scale marijuana operation moving in right next to them and particularly so if they’re families with kids.”
The selectboard, however, has deferred most of the process to the planning commission and review board.
“Our authority is really limited on this,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said.
Since cannabis cultivation is not a listed use as either permitted or conditional, it would have to go through as an unlisted use, which would leave it up to the DRB to decide whether it fits within the uses that are allowed in that district, selectboard member Frank Tenney said.
Lewack said that the town intends to approach one of the operations on Greenbush Road “about applying for a conditional use permit.”
But regulating cannabis townwide will likely wait until the town tackles its second round of land use regulations.
Since the creation of the development review board last year, the planning commission has set out to complete a major overhaul of its land use regulations, aiming to have voters approve two rounds of changes — one in November and one on March Town Meeting Day.
Cannabis will likely find its place in town zoning laws during the second set of updates that officials have said will be more policy driven than the current round of updates.
“We want to proceed carefully, to make sure we can legally enforce whatever requirements we impose on this emerging industry, and that we come up with a regulatory framework that balances community interests with property rights,” Lewack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.