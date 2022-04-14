Charlotte Library and the Lewis Creek Association have joined forces to help protect water quality in a local stream and Lake Champlain.
In 2016, this area became part of the association’s Ahead of the Storm program designed to showcase conservation practices to reduce stormwater runoff.
At the library, several conservation practices were installed to stop stormwater from running from a driveway and the building into Thorp Brook, where sampling found high nutrient and sediment levels, which can degrade water quality in both the stream and Lake Champlain.
As the recent library renovation and expansion got underway, Lewis Creek Association incorporated changes into the site planning process. A bio-retention area, or rain garden, was created to reduce runoff from the former impervious surface and to increase on-site water storage capacity.
Rain barrels were added to the gutters to capture roof runoff and to water gardens and flower beds, which also keeps additional water on site. Some of the areas — sidewalk and end rooftops — simply flow into vegetated areas instead of being piped or sent directly to drainage swales. The combined efforts help to protect streams from poor water quality, channel erosion and scour, the association maintains.
As a highly visible public space, the library was an ideal site for Lewis Creek Association to showcase solutions that can be easily implemented by most homeowners. As a demonstration site, the association hopes the public can gain greater understanding of the problems associated with stormwater that can affect streams and the lake, such as algal blooms and fish die-offs. Learn more about what landowners can do to improve water quality in a 17-minute video at lewiscreek.org/water-quality-videos. These include things like slowing water down, spreading it out and sinking it into the ground — three central goals of the Ahead of the Storm program.
Learn more at lewiscreek.org.
Both the association and library will hold a presentation and discussion about the new site later this year.
