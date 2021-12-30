If there was a landscape architect’s hall of fame, Charlotte’s Patricia O’Donnell might be its first inductee.
In fact, she has probably achieved the equivalent in that field, winning in November the Louise du Pont Crowninshield Award awarded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
According to the trust, the award is given “only when there is indisputable evidence of superlative achievement over time in the preservation and interpretation of our cultural, architectural or maritime heritage, including buildings, architecture, districts, archeology, cultural landscapes and objects of significance in the history and culture of the United States.”
O’Donnell is the first landscape architect to receive the Crowninshield Award in the 60 years it’s been awarded.
Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., O’Donnell went to State University of New York at Buffalo where she earned her bachelor’s degree in design with a concentration in environmental design. She later earned a master’s degree in both landscape architecture and urban planning with a concentration in behavioral aspects of landscape architecture and historic preservation at the University of Illinois.
In 1987, O’Donnell founded Heritage Landscapes in Charlotte. The firm also has an office in Norwalk, Conn.
She pioneered the field of historic preservation in landscape architecture and in her career has worked on over 600 national and international cultural landscape projects, including work on the National Mall, several state capitals and universities.
“Her continued work over 40 years has helped shape and establish the field of cultural landscape preservation in the United States with designs that go beyond just aesthetics, but also place importance on factors like inclusion, accessibility, and environmental and social justice,” according to Buffalo Rising, a publication from her hometown.
O’Donnell said her most notable project in this area is the work she has done with Shelburne Farms. She started working with that nonprofit education center for sustainable farming in 1999. For over 22 years, she has helped with such efforts as documenting its history, extending the farm’s trails and recovering formal gardens.
“We helped to bring back some of the historic landscaping that had been missing,” O’Donnell said. “We got a lot of press about the poplar trees that had to come down that were old and hollow.”
Heritage Landscapes oversaw the replacement of those poplars along the main road into the farm with sugar maples. It was a transition that plucked at the heartstrings of many, but the change is now unnoticeable.
O’Donnell said one of her major accomplishments is helping to change attitudes about historic landscape preservation. She researches original landscapes, but also how they have changed over time, and works to design landscapes that are not so static, that can change while also aligning with history.
“In the past, and sometimes still, preservation work attempts to freeze a place,” O’Donnell said. “But that doesn’t usually happen in our work.”
