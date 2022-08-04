Charlotte may soon establish its own municipal fire and rescue department, according to selectboard members, upending the private-public partnership between the town and the nonprofit Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.

During the public comment portion of the July 25 selectboard meeting, Louise McCarren, in response to a resident’s question about the fire and rescue service, said that “one of the options, which is under consideration, is to turn it into a municipal system.”

“We haven’t gotten there. We haven’t decided yet,” McCarren said. She did not respond to a voicemail seeking additional comment, but selectboard chair Jim Faulkner confirmed during the meeting that the town is looking into a different form of management of Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.

“We’re in the process of changing that,” he said in response to the resident’s question.

Selectboard members toward the end of the meeting had an executive session with the former deputy fire chief and head of service, Rob Mullin, although it is unclear what was discussed in the meeting.

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services has provided emergency response service for Charlotte since 1950. It operates as a nonprofit organization run by a board of directors that “manage that service all themselves. We don’t manage at all,” Faulkner said.

“When it comes budget time, they come and present their budget, that’s the time we can look at the items on their budget if we want to make changes,” he added.

The public-private relationship is currently governed by a memorandum of understanding that was first inked in 2014 and was last updated in 2019. The agreement is supposed to be renewed every two years but was put on the back burner due to COVID-19 protocols as well as a reconfiguration of the town’s development review board.

It is unclear when, or if, any action will be taken by the selectboard. Under the current agreement between the two parties, the relationship can be dissolved following “180 days after CVFRS’ receipt of written notice that the Town has adopted a resolution establishing a municipal department that performs the services.”

In a press release sent to The Citizen, acting president of the CVFRS, Jared Bomba, said that the move to establish a fire and rescue department under its own control “is not a decision to be taken lightly” and suggested the discussions be held in a public forum.

“To sustain the high quality of services currently in place, such a change requires substantial research, planning and, most importantly, a thorough town discussion to be certain that all parties understand the difficulties of maintaining a fire and rescue service, the potential for increased costs, and the risk of interrupted service,” Bomba said. “To this end, CVFRS believes these discussions should be happening in open meetings within the town rather than in so-called executive sessions.”

Bomba added that the “CVFRS does not object to the idea of a municipal department to assume the responsibilities of Fire and Rescue services” but that “we believe such a transition should be the subject of a detailed plan implemented over the course of 12-24 months in order to retain staff and maintain uninterrupted service.”

The fire and rescue service currently staffs seven full-time employees but is primarily made up of 20 per diem employees and 16 volunteers.

The board of directors this past month approved the hiring of Justin Bliss, a former South Burlington firefighter, as the chief of the department.