Charlotte has hired a new zoning administrator — again.
Keith Oborne, who is currently the zoning administrator in Richmond, will start Feb. 1, said town administrator Dean Bloch.
Oborne, who declined to talk to the newspaper about his aspirations for the new position until after he has started in Charlotte, did say in an email his sole focus for the time being is on the town of Richmond and preparing for the transition.
He said information could be pulled from an employment-oriented online service.
According to LinkedIn, Oborne has been zoning administrator in Richmond since February 2021.
He was a director at International Paper in Paul Smiths, N.Y., director of planning and zoning for Lake George, N.Y., and land use planner for Queensbury, N.Y., the website says.
Oborne was shared as zoning administrator by Richmond and Huntington, according to a March 2021 article in the Community News Service, a journalism mentoring program of the University of Vermont.
The town administrator position has been in flux for the past year. Daniel Morgan resigned in January 2021 after less than two years on the job.
Wendy Pelletier, who was hired a few months later, stepped down in December because of family health issues.
