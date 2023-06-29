Charlotte selectboard chair Jim Faulkner announced at the selectboard meeting Monday that the town is temporarily halting the move to a town-run fire and rescue service — a transition that selectboard members hoped to have in place by July 1.
Meanwhile, Justin Bliss, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services’ appointed fire chief has resigned.
The $20,000 consulting work for the transition that was being performed by Gallagher, Flynn and Co. is also being put on hold.
Faulkner said the process has been held up mostly due to a lack of information and recent conversations to switch to a town manager form of government, along with the prioritization of other important town issues.
“ The critical reason is we don’t have enough information yet. We’ve been trying to get it,” he said. “But also, when we have the town manager issue pop up in front of us, that made it pretty difficult to make decisions where we’re going forward with because it does have an effect on most everything we do.”
Since 1950, the nonprofit Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, or CVFRS, has provided emergency services to the town. The service is run by a board of directors with six full-time employees, 20 per-diem employees, a full-time chief, along with 16 volunteer positions. For years, the relationship between the town and the fire squad has been governed by a memorandum of agreement, which was originally inked in 2014 and is updated every two years.
The idea to move to a municipally controlled fire and rescue service began nearly a year ago when the selectboard began seeking bids for consulting proposals to help with the switch, ultimately landing on Gallagher, Flynn & Co. for the work. While the idea wasn’t met favorably by everyone, some residents saw it as a way to solidify a more efficient fire and rescue service in town.
“I’m not very comfortable with the strength of the fire department and rescue,” Tanna Kelton said at the meeting. “It seems like we’ve had a lot of turnover in the last several years. I just got word that the fire chief is resigning, and we have far fewer volunteers than we used to have. I feel like fire and rescue is probably one of the most important departments. We need that department, and we need to make sure that it’s strong and healthy and that we have the people working there that we need when we have a disaster in our town.”
Bliss confirmed he will be leaving his position as fire chief by July 23.
“At a special meeting on June 12th, the CVFRS, Inc. Board of Directors voted reluctantly to accept the resignation of Justin Bliss as Chief of Fire and Rescue,” wrote President John Snow in an email. “Justin tendered his resignation the prior weekend. Although we are disappointed to see him go, we hold great respect for the work he has done in this past year, and we accept the personal and family reasons he has given for this decision.”
Bliss was the first full-time chief for the service, which means the process for appointment to the position is no longer an elected process but a job candidate search.
“We have developed a search committee to find a suitable successor as quickly as possible,” said Snow.
Selectboard member Frank Tenney said he’s been communicating with the fire and rescue squad as transitions plans are put on hold.
“It may be the path to abandon this completely and maybe try to find maybe an amendment for the (memorandum of agreement) to make it more clear,” said Tenney. “But right now, to put it on pause is not saying that we want to stop it, it’s not saying that we’re giving it up completely.”
The selectboard plans to review information from the consultant along with the memorandum of agreement with Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service at its first meeting in August to inform a timeline for later in the year — potentially in February —when this move could potentially be picked back up.
“We want the fire department to provide a decent service and we want it to come out of set costs and what we think is good value for money,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “Whether that continues as a private enterprise or whether we absorb it, I think that’s the goal. Maybe that means we move into a position where all we have to do is tweak the (memorandum of agreement) but I’ve always been very cautious of us taking this over and us getting buyer’s remorse.”
Bliss, who lives in Hinesburg, came to Charlotte just as the selectboard started talks about bringing the service into municipal hands.
“I know in past, there have been very contentious relationships here. Nobody is served by that,” Bliss said at the time of his hiring. “I have no interest in any contentious relationships. We all need to work together to make this place run well, right. That’s what I’m interested in. I’m interested in my employees, and I’m interested in smoothly running ship.
